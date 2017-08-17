Cavie golfers open season with 16 on roster

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (August 17, 2017) – The number of golfers at Carlinville High School continues to increase during Logan Ridenour’s coaching tenure with the Cavaliers.

This year’s edition features nine boys and seven girls, including one returning state qualifier in Ali Hurley.

The boys team is led by returning letterman Payton Jamieson, along with Jay Rosentreter, Tom Sanson and Ryan Haschemeyer, who played JV last year.

Newcomers include Gabe Barbre, Gabe Green, Reagan Kulenkamp, Jeremy Frazier and Tyler Boehm.

“It should be a fun year,” Ridenour said. “They’re going to continue to grow their game and see how they progress. I don’t really have any complaints. They genuinely want to get better.”

The girls squad is led by a pair of senior co-captains in returning state qualifier Hurley and fellow classmate Sydney Cania. Juniors returning include Cara Emery and Macy Walker. Junior Karli McCaherty and freshmen Brigid Dunn and Elsa Mefford complete the girls roster.

“The numbers are growing, so that’s good,” Ridenour said. “They bring some energy. Last year we had five girls and the year before we had four. They’ll be competitive in conference.”

Ridenour says that Hillsboro’s boys team should be the favorite to win the conference, while the girls conference race is pretty open, with Greenville having won it last year.

Carlinville opens the season Monday at Shoal Creek with a co-ed match with Lincolnwood and a boys match with Auburn. The first home meet is Tuesday against Greenville and Southwestern.

Other home dates at Carlinville Country Club are Aug. 30, Sept. 14, Sept. 18 and Sept. 28. The South Central Conference tournament at Indian Springs is Sept. 25 for boys and Sept. 26 for girls.

The Carlinville Cavaliers golf team for 2017, front row, from left, include: Jeremy Frazier, Gabe Green and Gabe Barbre. Middle row: Brigid Dunn, Elsa Mefford, Karli McCaherty, Ali Hurley and Sydney Cania. Back row: Assistant coach Rocco Cania, Ryan Haschemeyer, Tom Sanson, Tyler Boehm, Jay Rosentreter, Payton Jamieson, Reagan Kulenkamp and head coach Logan Ridenour.