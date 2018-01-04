Cavalilers lose final three games, finish fourth

Cavaliers lose final three games, finish fourth

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 4, 2018) – Carlinville’s boys basketball team had a promising start to its own tournament by beating Mt. Olive, but then lost the next three games to finish 1-3, and fourth place in the tourney.

Carlinville met Litchfield in the third place game Friday, after the Cavies, East Alton and Mt. Olive all finished 1-2 in pool play. Carlinville’s free throw percentage was best, enabling the Cavies to play for third place.

Carlinville nearly overcame a 14-point fourth quarter deficit, but the Panthers held on for a 53-44 victory.

Litchfield took a 10-6 lead after one quarter and 21-14 lead to halftime. The Panthers continued to play on the lead, getting a late three-pointer from Sam Painter to lead 40-28 heading to the fourth quarter.

It was 42-28 following a Dre Holloway field goal, then the Cavaliers got going. They used an 11-0 run to get within 42-39 with 3:07 left after a Jarret Easterday three-point make. He had seven points during the run, which included a hoop from Finn Bowman and free throws from Josh Hinzman.

Holloway drained a three-pointer with 2:38 left to make it 45-39 Litchfield. Hinzman countered with a three-pointer of his own, and a hoop from Logan Rosentreter with 1:35 left made it a 45-44 lead for the Panthers.

Litchfield turned the ball over giving the Cavies a shot at the lead, but they were also called for a turnover with 1:08 remaining.

Litchfield would make eight of nine free throws in the final 56 seconds, while the Cavies had two missed free throws and a turnover to spell doom.

Easterday had 13 points; Joe Fraser added 11 and Hinzman 10 for the Cavies, while Rosentreter had six points. Will Walton and Bowman had two each. Carlinville made 18 of 48 from the field, three of seven free throws with 11 turnovers.

Holloway had a game-high 19 for Litchfield and Painter added 11. The Purple Panthers made 17 of 37 from the field and 14 of 17 from the line with nine turnovers.

Staunton 49, Carlinville 38

With a win, the Cavies could have been in the championship game. But Staunton outdueled the Cavaliers on Thursday night in the final game of pool play, 49-38.

It was a close game throughout, with Carlinville leading just once in the game at 2-0. Staunton responded with seven straight, and led 11-9 after a quarter.

Carlinville got within 26-21 at halftime after trailing by as many as seven in the second quarter.

Fraser’s three-pointer and a Bowman hoop brought Carlinville within 33-28 after trailing by 10, entering the fourth quarter.

Brady Kinder quieted the Cavies rally with eight points in the final quarter, finishing with a game-high 22 points. Dylan Hemann added 11 as Staunton made 19 of 38 from the field and seven of eight free throws with nine turnovers.

Fraser had 13 points, while Walton added six; Bowman and Hinzman five each; Briley Roper, Easterday and Rosentreter three each. Carlinville made 14 of 39 from the field and six of 10 free throws with 14 turnovers.

EAWR 41, Carlinville 36

Wednesday night’s final game was a disappointing one as Carlinville lost to East Alton-Wood River 41-36 nearly a month after beating the Oilers 49-32 on the same court.

EAWR led 10-8 after a quarter and 19-16 at the half. Carlinville had a slight lead 25-24 late in the third quarter, but would trail 29-25 entering the fourth quarter. The Oilers held on to get the win.

Walton had 15 points for the Cavaliers, while Rosentreter and Collin Gibbel each had six points. Hinzman had four points; Bowman and Roper had two points each and Easterday had one point. The Cavies made seven of 10 free throws.

Justin Englar had 15 points for East Alton-Wood River, as they made eight of 10 free throws.

Carlinville players Logan Rosentreter (34), Joe Fraser and Collin Gibbel surround Litchfield’s Cam Morris during Friday’s third place game of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, won by the Purple Panthers 51-44.