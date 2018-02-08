Cavalies falter on home floor to Hillsboro

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 8, 2018) – Basketball games are won just as easily in the first quarter as they are in the final quarter.

That was the case Friday night, when Hillsboro jumped out to a big lead in beating the Carlinville Cavaliers 58-42 in a South Central Conference clash.

The Cavaliers simply could not get a shot to fall from the field in the first half, missing their first 13 shots from the field before finally breaking the drought in the final two minutes of the first half.

The Cavaliers (8-15, 2-3) missed a pair of free throws at the start of the game, which in turn was an omen of what was to come.

Hillsboro ran off the first 12 points of the game, led by Peyton Tester with four early points. The Hiltoppers made seven of 12 from the field and had a 14-1 lead after a quarter.

Finn Bowman hit four free throws for Carlinville in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers still couldn’t get a shot to drop.

The Toppers (13-9, 4-2) opened a 24-5 lead before a Bowman steal and layup with 1:50 left in the first half gave Carlinville its first basket of the game.

Briley Roper also hit a jumper late in the half, but the Cavaliers were down 26-9 at intermission.

The scoring picked up for both teams in the third quarter.

Carlinville made five field goals, including three-pointers from Joe Fraser and Jarret Easterday, getting within 38-22 at one point.

Hillsboro responded with nine straight points, capped off by a three-pointer from Drake Paden. The Toppers, 10 of 17 from the field in the third quarter, led 47-23 after three quarters.

The lead grew as large as 54-26 in the fourth quarter, but the Cavaliers had their best stretch late in the game, outscoring Hillsboro 16-4 over the final few minutes.

Aidan Naugle hit a long three-point basket as time expired to get the Cavaliers over the 40-point threshold.

Fraser had 12 points and Bowman added 10 points for the Cavaliers. Roper had nine points; Will Walton five points; Easterday and Naugle three points each.

Carlinville made 14 of 45 shots from the field and nine of 17 free throws with 13 turnovers.

Kaiden White had 13 points, while Paden and Tester had 12 points each for the Toppers, which made 28 of 55 shots from the field and just one of three free throws with 13 turnovers.

Greenfield/NW 47, Carlinville 36

The Cavies headed to Palmyra Monday night for a rare contest against Greenfield/Northwestern.

The Tigers used a strong start to beat the Cavaliers 47-36.

Zane Thompson scored eight first quarter points, which was key in opening a 17-8 Tiger lead after the first eight minutes.

Blake Meyer added six points in the second for GFNW (10-13). The Cavies tried to keep it close behind four points each from Roper, Easterday and Josh Hinzman, but trailed 31-24 at halftime.

Neither team did much offensively in the second half. The Cavaliers (8-16) were held to four points in the third quarter on hoops from Walton and Rosentreter.

Hayden Lansaw hit a three-pointer for the Tigers, and the lead grew to 39-28 after three quarters.

Fraser had 11 points with a pair of three-pointers to lead the Cavies. Roper added nine; Easterday and Hinzman four each; Bowman and Rosentreter three each and Walton two points.

Carlinville made five of nine free throws in the contest.

Thompson had 15 points to lead GFNW, and Meyer had 10 points, all in the first half. The Tigers made 11 of 19 free throws.

Carlinville hosts Litchfield Friday night in the home finale. It will be Senior Night for the two seniors, along with the Cavalettes and cheerleading squads.