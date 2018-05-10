Cavaliers win streak at five

CARLINVILLE (May 10, 2018) – Carlinville’s baseball team is finding a groove toward the latter part of the season.

Wednesday at home, the Cavaliers dispatched East Alton-Wood River by a 13-3 score.

EAWR took an early 1-0 lead on an error allowing Ashton Murray to score.

But Carlinville came out and got eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Tucker Hughes led off with a single, scored second and went to third on a fielder’s choice, with Kyle Dixon reaching first.

A single by Jake Ambuel plated two runs and made it 2-1 Carlinville.

Colton DeLong reached on an error and Garrett Campbell had an RBI-single. Nick Havlin also had an RBI-single. Josh Hinzman reached on an error, and Aidan Naugle delivered two runs with a single.

Hughes got his second hit of the first inning, and Joe Fraser had a two-run single to cap the eight-run frame.

East Alton-WR got a run back in the second on a Jake Wells RBI-double, but the Cavaliers got two runs back in the third inning.

Hinzman singled and scored on a pass ball. Naugle singled and scored on an RBI-fielder’s choice by Fraser.

EAWR scored a run in the fourth on a bases-loaded walk to make it 10-3.

Carlinville countered with three runs in the fourth inning.

DeLong was hit by a pitch and went to second on a single by Campbell.

Havlin had an RBI-single. Both Campbell and Havlin scored on a two-run triple by Hughes to cap the scoring.

The offense was really balanced. Hughes had two singles, a triple, two runs and two RBIs; Fraser had a single and three RBIs; Dixon scored a run; Ambuel had a single, run and two RBIs; DeLong had two runs; Campbell had two hits, a run and RBI; Havlin had two hits, a run and two RBIs; Andrew DeNeve scored a run; Hinzman had a hit and two runs; and Naugle had two hits, two runs and two RBIs.

Hinzman pitched the first three innings to get the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits with six walks and three strikeouts. DeLong and Dixon pitched an inning each. Dixon struck out three, DeLong had one strikeout.

Carlinville improved to 9-7 with the win.

Carlinville 9, Roxana 1

The Cavaliers’ final conference game of the season Friday had Dixon firing a one-hitter at the Shells in a 9-1 Carlinville win.

Carlinville (10-7) opened the scoring with four runs in the second inning. Ambuel walked and scored on a two-out, two-run single by Naugle. Hinzman scored on a wild pitch, and Fraser’s RBI-single plated Naugle to make it 4-0.

Roxana got an unearned run in the third inning to make it 4-1.

In the fourth, the Cavaliers got two runs on an RBI-double by Naugle and a sacrifice fly by Fraser.

Leading 6-1, Carlinville tacked on two runs in the fifth inning. A ground-out RBI by Havlin scored DeLong, and a single by Hughes scored Campbell.

It was 8-1 into the sixth when the Cavies tacked on one last-run on a single by Havlin, scoring Ambuel.

Meanwhile, Dixon took a no-hitter into the fifth before surrendering a two-out single to Tyler Svoboda, the lone Shells hit of the game. Dixon threw 85 pitches over seven innings, striking out 11 and walking one.

Logan Presley took the loss for Roxana, allowing four unearned runs on two hits in two innings.

For the Cavalier offense, Hughes had two hits and an RBI; Fraser had a hit and two RBIs; Dixon had a hit; Ambuel scored twice; DeLong had a hit and two runs; Campbell had a hit and run; Havlin had a hit and two RBIs; Hinzman scored twice and Naugle had a single, double, two runs and three RBIs.