Cavaliers win Senior Night rematch with Staunton

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 19, 2017) – Volleyball is a game of emotion. A game of passion and a game of momentum swings. Carlinville did not lead at all during a recent matchup with Staunton in either game at the Macoupin County volleyball tournament championship match in their own gym.

Yet, after a tough loss to Pana the Cavaliers took the court for Senior Night on Thursday, and avenged a loss to the Bulldogs by winning 25-16, 27-25.

Carlinville improved to 15-11 on the season, finishing 6-3 in the conference for third place.

Carlinville jump-started their offense early in taking a 3-0 lead on an ace serve by Taylor Wills.

Staunton was making mistakes it wasn’t making a few days earlier, and fell behind the eight-ball at 11-5.

Staunton closed within 14-9, but Sydney Bates responded with consecutive kills, then had a run of three straight points, including an ace, to make it a 20-10 game. Eventually, Carlinville settled for a 25-16 game one win.

The Bulldogs came back strong in game two, taking a lead at 8-3 after three points from Kinzie Colley, including a Grace Nichols kill.

Carlinville still trailed when Anna Chew got a kill and a block. An error ended Wills’ serving run at three and pulled the Cavaliers within 12-11.

Staunton maintained a slight lead for most of the rest of the match. Carlinville could not get even or get over the hump until late.

Emma Griffith’s kill tied the match at 20-20, and a Chew kill gave Carlinville a 22-21 lead, its first lead since 1-0.

Carlinville would fall behind at 24-23 as the Bulldogs threatened to force a third game.

Carlinville tied it on a missed serve, but fell behind 25-24 on a kill by Ashleigh Painter.

An error tied it and a Griffith kill gave CHS a 26-25 lead. A return error on match point gave the Cavies the win.

Chew finished with eight kills and Griffith added seven. Bates and Alyssa DeSpain both had four kills.

Bates finished with 18 assists, with Lexi Egelhoff and Adriann Welte having two blocks each. Sarah DeNeve added 10 digs, while Wills had seven points.

Staunton was led by Painter with five kills. Tori Seago had four kills and Becca Caldieraro had five points.

Vs Pana

The Cavaliers lost to a team that entered 26-5, as Pana continued unbeaten in the conference, edging the Cavaliers 26-24, 25-21 last Tuesday night.

Chew and DeSpain finished with seven points each. Chew had seven kills, with Griffith and Welte chipping in with five kills each and DeSpain had three kills. Bates finished with 18 assists, and DeSpain had 22 digs. Bates and Jordyn Houseman had nine digs each.

Carlinville is at the Pawnee tournament Saturday, playing in pool play against Rochester JV, Lincolnwood and Auburn.

Carlinville hosts regionals next week, as Tuesday they will play either Southwestern or Litchfield at 5:30 p.m. local time.

Carlinville seniors recognized at volleyball Senior Night Thursday, from left, include: Taylor Wills, daughter of Shelly and Scott Wills; Emma Griffith, daughter of Rebecca and Richard Griffith; Alyssa DeSpain, daughter of Laurie and Cary DeSpain; Anna Chew, daughter of Kimberly and Ron Chew; and Sydney Bates, daughter of Michael and Tracey Bates.