Cavaliers win pair of home games

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 1, 2018) – A hot start enabled the Carlinville girls basketball team to cruise to a 37-25 home win over Litchfield Thursday evening in the CHS gymnasium.

The Cavaliers improved to 15-9 while getting to the .500 mark in the South Central Conference at 4-4.

The Cavies came out and hit four of their first five shots from the field, including a pair of three-pointers from Sydney Cania, in establishing a 10-0 lead.

Natalie Kaganich added a three-point make moments later, and the Cavaliers would eventually build a 16-4 lead after one quarter.

Rachel Olroyd struck for seven second quarter points. The Purple Panthers got within 21-13 but it would be a 25-13 halftime lead after baskets from Corin Stewart and Olroyd.

Both teams were quiet offensively in the third quarter. The Cavies got a three-point field goal from Stewart and a hoop from Paityn Tieman to lead 31-15 through three quarters.

Carlinville got a pair of steals and layups from Olroyd in the fourth quarter, and a late Eryn Seal basket for the only points of the fourth.

Litchfield was able to make it respectable by hitting some free throws down the stretch.

Olroyd led the Cavies with 14 points. Stewart added seven; Cania six; Kaganich three; Emma Griffith three; Seal two and Tieman two.

Carlinville was 15 of 37 from the field and two of eight at the foul line with 17 turnovers.

Litchfield (6-18, 2-5) was led by Lizzy Luttrell with six points, all at the foul line. The Purple Panthers were seven of 33 from the field and 10 of 18 at the foul line with 17 turnovers.

Carlinville had a 24-20 edge in rebounds, led by Cania with six boards.

Olroyd added four steals and Sydney Bates had four assists.

Carlinville 56, South County 29

It was an emotional farewell to the CHS gymnasium for five senior players Monday as the Cavaliers hosted South County.

The five seniors all started the game for Carlinville, and defensively did not allow a point during their first shift on the court together. The Cavaliers went on to post a 56-29 victory over the Vipers.

“They are dedicated to the program,” said Carlinville head coach Darrin DeNeve of the five seniors. “They’re terrific students and they’re just really good people. They’ve served not only our program well but our entire school. They’re in all kinds of different activities. They do the job in the classroom. They’re really great examples of terrific young women.”

Carlinville (17-10) jumped out to a quick 5-0 lead as Cania knocked down a three-point hit.

The Vipers’ only two-point basket of the game came on their first hoop of the game. They would struggle making just seven field goals, six of which came from three-point range.

South County rallied to tie the game 6-6 and the Cavies would take an 8-6 lead after a quarter.

Carlinville outscored South County 15-4 in the second quarter to lead 23-10 by halftime, despite being just two of 11 at the foul line in the first half.

While Carlinville made just two baskets in the third quarter, they did make nine of 12 free throws in the quarter and 11 of 15 free throws in the second half, to push the lead to 36-15 through three quarters.

The Cavies’ Bates had a nifty spin move for a basket to open the scoring in the fourth quarter for Carlinville. She later added another drive to the basket.

Cania and Olroyd contributed three-pointers to help pull away from the Vipers.

Cania and Griffith both had nine points; Olroyd and Jordyn Houseman had eight points each; Tieman had five points; Bates and Elise Baker four points each; Stewart and Kaganich three points each; Taylor Wills had two points and Lexi Egelhoff had a point.

Carlinville was 19 of 58 from the field and 13 of 26 at the foul line and 10 turnovers.

The Vipers were led by Callie Hughes with six points on a pair of three-point hits in the first half. Three other players had four points each. South County made seven of 35 field goals and nine of 16 free throws, with 21 turnovers.

“It was a balanced team effort, I suppose,” DeNeve said. “We got a lot of girls in the scoring column, and in some ways that’s been a little bit of our way this year. It’s balance in terms of effort and different kids stepping up at different times. I suppose it’s a bit of a microcosm of our season.”

The Cavaliers complete the regular season Thursday at Vandalia. Regional play begins next week.

Carlinville, the number four seed in the sub-sectional, will be in the Litchfield Regional. Their first game will be Wednesday, Feb. 7 against either Pawnee or Gillespie at 7:30 p.m.

The Auburn Trojans are the number one seed of the sub-sectional and in the same regional as Carlinville. Litchfield and North Mac are also in the regional field.

Senior Night for the Carlinville girls basketball team took place Monday versus South County. From left, Taylor Wills, daughter of Shelly and Scott Wills; Natalie Kaganich, daughter of Kelly and Tony Kaganich; Emma Griffith, daughter of Rebecca and Richard Griffith; Sydney Cania, daughter of Sandra and Rocco Cania and Sydney Bates, daughter of Tracey and Michael Bates.