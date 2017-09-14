Cavaliers win; head to Pana for battle of unbeatens

Cavaliers win; head to Pana for battle of
LITCHFIELD (Sept. 14, 2017) – There are two schools in the South Central Conference still unbeaten in high school football.
Those two ironically will face off in Pana Friday night, when the Panthers host the Carlinville Cavaliers.
Carlinville’s balanced offense made quick work of Litchfield in a Week 3 matchup on the road Friday, rolling to a 49-14 win over the Panthers. Litchfield fell to 0-3 on the season.
“It’s just a different face on Carlinville football each week,” said Cavies head coach Chad Easterday. “We’re going to take what they give us. Last week, they forced us to throw the ball a little more, tonight we were more balanced in our attack and I think it kept them on their heels a little bit.”
The Cavies recovered an onside kick to start the game, and on a third down and 20 play, Jarret Easterday’s pass to Kyle Dixon went for a 58-yard touchdown and a quick 7-0 Carlinville advantage.
Litchfield quickly went three and out, and the Cavaliers wasted little time once more, scoring on a 60-yard drive in six plays, in just under two minutes.
The ground game picked up all 60 yards, with Tucker Hughes gaining 43 of the 60 yards, including a six-yard touchdown to make it 13-0 with 6:51 left in quarter one.
Litchfield, in its home opener, was coming off a tough two-point loss at Southwestern last week. Quarterback Sam Painter took the first snap of the third drive, swept around left end, down the sideline and into the end zone for a 48-yard touchdown on the first play. It made the score 13-6 with 6:39 still left in the first quarter.
The Cavies would strike for two more scores in the first quarter.
Garrett Campbell’s 46-yard touchdown run up the middle made it 20-6 with 5:48 left in the opening quarter.
After a three-and-out stop defensively, the Cavies marched 68 yards in seven plays to once again find the end zone.
A mix of the pass and the run was capped with a 12-yard Easterday to Dixon connection – the second time the duo combined for a touchdown in the opening quarter.
The game went to the second quarter a 28-6 game, but on the last play of the first quarter, the Cavaliers lost senior lineman Daniel Card to an apparent knee injury and he would not return to the game.
“Don’t know much about it – but we’ll have to wait until Monday to see how that pans out,” C.Easterday said.”
Carlinville had a pair of sustained drives to score twice more in the second quarter.
A 56-yard drive in a span of 2:24 was covered in eight plays. They converted two third downs on the drive, again mixing the pass with the run. Campbell scored from the one with 9:14 left in the half, making it 35-6.
The Cavies then went on a drive that ate nearly four minutes of game clock. After stopping the Panthers on downs at their own six-yard line, the Cavies would drive 94-yards for another touchdown.
Four straight J.Easterday pass completions, a 23-yarder to Donovan King, and three straight to Dixon of 11, 8 and 12 yards, put the ball down to the Litchfield 32-yard line.
Five runs later, all by Hughes, a five-yard score made it 42-6 with 1:56 left in the half.
Carlinville couldn’t get another score before half, so the game remained a non-running clock situation to start the second half.
But not for long. Carlinville marched 58 yards in six plays to start the second half, getting a Hughes’ three-yard touchdown to make it 49-6 with 9:49 left in the third quarter.
The Cavies second-unit including Ethan Hughes with seven straight carries, enabled the team to run off the final 7:20 of the third quarter.
Litchfield drove 78 yards in the fourth quarter for its final score of the night, a Dre Holloway 25-yard touchdown scamper for a 49-14 Carlinville lead.
Jahraven Johnson got a bulk of the load in the final drive for Carlinville, including runs of 22 and 12 yards. Michael Byots completed a pass to Colton DeLong, as the Cavies ran the final 7:49 off the clock.
Hughes rushed for 122 yards on 18 carries and three touchdowns. Campbell added two touchdowns and 53 yards on five attempts. Hughes rushed for 48 yards on nine carries and Johnson had 35 on four attempts.
“Tucker and Campbell both ran the ball hard tonight and in some key situations, and I thought our offensive line did really well,” C.Easterday said.
J. Easterday was quite effective throwing once again, completing 13 of 18 passes for 241 yards and a pair of scores.
Dixon caught eight passes for 152 yards and two scores, while Josh Hinzman had two catches for 50 yards.
The Cavies had a 30-7 edge in first downs, made five of nine on third down and controlled the clock for 31:06 to just 16:54 for the Purple Panthers.
Defensively, A.J. Chapman had 30 tackles, five solo. Dixon added 27 tackles, 11 solo and Max Rogers had 14 unassisted tackles among his 26 stops. Jordan Bressler had 17 tackles, three solo.
Litchfield was led by Painter with 128 yards on 14 carries. He completed two of seven for 15 yards.
All told, Carlinville held a 535-178 edge in total yards, including 287-178 on the ground, and 248-15 through the air.
Off to Pana Friday night for the Cavies, the only school that has beaten them in each of the last two years.
“The atmosphere over there will be high, and we’ll have to bring our A game for sure,” C.Easterday said.