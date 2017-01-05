Cavaliers win four matches at Abe Rumble wrestling meet

Cavaliers win four matches at Abe Rumble wrestling

The first Abe Rumble wrestling tournament featuring 42 of the finest Class 1A wrestling schools from around the state took place last Wednesday and Thursday at the Springfield Prairie Capital Convention Center.

The Carlinville Cavaliers went 4-5 in the dual-team tournament format and placed 11th in the consolation bracket.

Opening in Pool D on Wednesday, Carlinville went 2-2 and finished third in pool play, advancing to the championship portion of the tournament on Thursday.

LeRoy defeated the Cavies 54-21 in the first match of the tournament for Carlinville.

Carlinville got victories from Rylan Frankford at 145 pounds by pin at 2:44, and Kyle Dixon by a 6-3 decision at 160.

Jacob Dixon (182) pinned his opponent at 3:41 and Daniel Card (285) got a pin at 0:58 against his man.

After a second round bye, Carlinville then faced Clifton Central, which defeated the Cavaliers 66-18.

Nate Burns (132) pinned his opponent at 1:23, while K.Dixon pinned his man at 0:55 in 152-pound action and J.Dixon pinned his opponent in 1:40 at 170 pounds.

Despite losing the first two, the Cavies battled back later in the day to beat Shelbyville 42-27 and Quincy Notre Dame 64-12, finishing third in Pool D.

Against Shelbyville, Burns earned a forfeit win at 132. K.Dixon (152) pinned his opponent at 1:27.

The Cavaliers would take advantage of forfeit wins to beat the Rams.

Ethan Wallace (170); J.Dixon (182); Brandon Miller (195); Cyler McClain (220) and Card (285) all won by forfeit.

Against Notre Dame, Burns took a forfeit win at 132 pounds.

K.Dixon pinned his opponent in 0:56 and Tristen Burns (160) got an 18-7 major decision victory.

Wallace (170), J.Dixon (182); Miller (195); McClain (220); Card (285); Kenneth Alepra (113); Demitry Lewis (120) and Isaac Daugherty (126) got forfeit wins for the Cavies.

Thursday

Advancing to the team championships on Thursday, Carlinville faced Prairie Central, with the Hawks defeating the Cavaliers 66-15.

K.Dixon (152) earned a hard-fought 8-6 victory, while J.Dixon pinned his opponent at 0:43 at 182 pounds. N.Burns (132) won by forfeit.

Now in the consolation bracket, the Cavies went 2-2 and finished 11th in that portion of the tournament.

Chicago Hope defeated the Cavaliers 57-24.

Frankford (145) pinned his opponent at 2:46 and K.Dixon pinned his opponent at 1:14 during the 152-pound bout.

At 170, J.Dixon pinned his man in just 21 seconds. N.Burns earned a pin at 132 pounds against his opponent, in 3:03.

Carlinville then battled the Maroons of Robinson, winning a 51-30 dual.

T.Burns (152) won by pin at 5:08 and K.Dixon did likewise at 160 in 33 seconds.

Wallace pinned his opponent in 0:21 at 170 and J.Dixon pinned his opponent in 1:23 at 182 pounds.

McClain earned a pin at 2:39 at 220 pounds, and Card defeated his opponent in a 6-0 decision.

Daugherty (126) earned a pin at 1:12, while N. Burns at 138 pinned his opponent at 3:00 and Frankford (145) won by pin at 1:26.

Deer Creek Mackinaw then defeated the Cavaliers in a tightly contested dual, 42-38.

T.Burns (16) won by pin at 1:45 and J.Dixon won by pin at 0:47 in the 170-pound match.

At 195 pounds, McClain defeated his opponent 6-2, while Card gained a forfeit win at 285 pounds.

Alepra and Lewis got forfeit wins at 113 and 120 pounds, while K.Dixon pinned his opponent in 0:21 at 152 pounds.

In the 11th place match, Carlinville defeated the Redbirds of West Frankfort by a 45-36 score.

J.Dixon (170) pinned his man in just 36 seconds. McClain pinned his opponent at 3:03 at 195, while Card needed overtime to pin his opponent at 7:47 in the 285-pound bout.

N.Burns (132) pinned his opponent at 1:05, and Cameron Shaub (138) gained a pin at the 5:43 mark.

Frankford won a 6-4 decision at 145, while K.Dixon pinned his opponent at 2:15 at 152, and

T.Burns won by forfeit at 160 pounds.

Coal City would win the dual Abe Rumble championship, defeating Lena-Winslow 35-30 in the final match. Olympia beat Wilmington 42-31 for third place.