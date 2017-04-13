Cavaliers win four events at own girls invite

Cavaliers win four events at own girls invite

4 13 17

Macy Walker was giddy with excitement following her 109-foot-2 inch throw in the discus early Saturday afternoon at Carlinville High School’s annual girls invitational.

The meet featured 12 schools. Walker, Emma Smith in the pole vault, Rory Drew in the 400 and the Carlinville 4 x 800 relay team all took first place in their respective event during the invitational.

In team competition, Litchfield edged out Rushville-Industry, 107-10. Greenville finished third at 86; Waverly and Gillespie tied for fourth at 58 and Carlinville was sixth at 54 points.

Walker’s toss was a good nine-feet better than her nearest competitor. Teammate Cleo Campbell finished 12th overall at 79-feet-11 inch.

In the pole vault, Smith cleared 11 feet, a good two and half feet better than her nearest competitors from Rushville.

The first running event of the day had the Cavaliers out in front from the get-go, with Rachel Olroyd, Rory Drew, Mackenzie Harris and Patty Walsh finishing at 11:03.27, about one and a half minutes ahead of Metro East Lutheran.

Drew won the 400-meter dash with a time of 1:01.38. Olroyd was close behind, third at 1:03.80.

Maddie Williams finished sixth in the 1600-meter run at 6:46.74. MacKenzie Moyer was seventh in the long jump competition at 13-feet-3.5 inches.

In the shot put, Haley Wills placed 11th at 28-feet-9.5 inches and Campbell was 1th at 26-feet-7 inches.

Carlinville’ 4 x 200 relay team of Cara Emery, Rhachyl Karrick, Moyer and Campbell was ninth at 2:11.44.

Emery placed 10th in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:02.51.