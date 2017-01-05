Cavaliers unable to take momentum away from first win

Cavaliers unable to take momentum away from first

1 5 17

By Eric Becker

After opening the tournament with a win and hanging tough with Hillsboro for most of the first half, it appeared as if the Carlinville boys basketball team was turning the corner a bit.

But back-to-back losses to Mt. Olive and Staunton ended the 2016 year on a sour note for the Cavaliers, as they will take a 1-10 record into the new year.

Thursday, the Cavaliers faced off with Staunton for fifth place in the Carlinville Holiday Tournament.

It would be a frustrating second half, especially the last 12 minutes of the game, as Staunton seized control in a 39-27 victory.

The Cavies will head to Bunker Hill on Tuesday (see story on enquirerdemocrat.com) before heading to the Morrisonville tournament on Saturday to face Edinburg at 6 p.m.

Brady Jamieson scored five first quarter points as the Cavaliers took a 10-8 lead late in the quarter. Staunton would tie it 10-10 after one period of play.

Carlinville took leads of 14-13 and 17-13 on a basket by Joe Fraser and a three-pointer by Adam Walton.

Staunton came right back, taking the lead on a 7-0 run to end the half. Ryan Billings drained a three-pointer, and Brady Kinder and Andrew Novack both scored on putback baskets for the Bulldogs, as they led 20-17 at intermission.

Carlinville opened the second half on a 7-1 run and appeared as if they were poised to make a run at the Bulldogs. Hoops by Josh Hinzman, Konnor Emmons and Jamieson made it 24-21 Cavaliers midway through the third quarter.

Kinder, however, would be unkind to the Cavaliers, taking over down the stretch of the third quarter.

After a basket by Novack, Kinder hit back-to-back three-pointers and scored on a drive to the basket.

The 10-0 Staunton run sent the game to the fourth quarter with the Bulldogs ahead 31-24.

Nothing was quite working for the Cavaliers down the homestretch, as they missed eight of nine shots in the fourth quarter and scored just three points.

Griffin Bianco scored on consecutive baskets to start the fourth quarter, pushing the lead to 35-24, and the Cavies would have no answer.

Jamieson had 10 points; Walton added seven and Emmons had five points for the Cavaliers. Fraser had three points and Hinzman two points to round out the scoring.

Carlinville was 11 of 39 from the field, four of 10 at the foul line with 11 turnovers.

Kinder had 11 points to lead Staunton and Novack finished with 10. The Bulldogs were 15 of 45 from the field, four of 10 at the foul line with 10 turnovers.

Mt. Olive 63, Carlinville 53

Wednesday’s early evening matchup of county rival schools had the Wildcats taking the lead early in the second quarter and never relinquishing it in a 10-point win.

The Cavies got a strong first quarter from Walton, who netted nine of the team’s 12 points, including a three-point basket.

Swenson’s putback basket made it a 12-11 Carlinville lead after one quarter.

The Wildcats opened quarter two with baskets from Nick DeVries and Roger Conlee and would not trail again.

The Cavaliers got within a point on a couple of occasions, but it was Quintin Kosowski’s eight second quarter points, including a pair of drives to the basket, which enabled the Wildcats to lead 30-25 at the half.

The game stayed within a two to four point swing for most of the third quarter, until a Jake Bennett three-point play sent Mt. Olive to the fourth quarter with a 40-34 lead.

Fraser got the Cavies within 40-37 on a three-point play early in the fourth quarter, but the Wildcats countered with five unanswered to lead 45-37.

Carlinville then went on an 8-3 run, getting within 48-45 after hoops from Walton and Emmons with around three and a half minutes left.

Then Joey Baum hit a three-pointer for Mt. Olive.

After Fraser’s three-point play brought the Cavies within 48-45, that would be as close as they would get on this evening.

A pair of stickback baskets by Ethan Swenson with under three minutes remaining stretched the lead to 56-48 with 2:07 remaining.

Kosowski closed it out by hitting three of four free throws down the stretch to push the lead to 63-49.

Layups by Garrett Campbell and Blake Richardson made the final score of 63-53.

Walton scored 23 points to pace Carlinville, which was 23 of 49 from the field, six of 13 at the foul line with 10 turnovers. Emmons added 12 points; Fraser eight; Campbell five; Richardson two; Hinzman two and Jamieson one point.

Swenson had 15 points for Mt. Olive, while Baum added 12; Kosowski 11 and Bennett 10. The Wildcats were 25 of 53 from the field and 11 of 21 at the foul line with 10 turnovers.