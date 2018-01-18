Cavaliers topple Panthers to open county tourney

GIRARD (Jan. 18, 2018) – Carlinville’s girls’ basketball team cut loose after halftime to secure a day one win at the 39th annual girls Macoupin County tournament Saturday at North Mac.

The Cavaliers outlasted the host North Mac Panthers 65-33 by outscoring them 41-13 in the second half.

“I think the biggest key to victory for us today was we just had more depth,” said Carlinville head coach Darrin DeNeve. “We were able to run players in and out, and kind of wear them out, I think. So their offense slowed down when our offense picked up.”

Sophie Starks opened the tournament scoring with a three-point shot, and North Mac would lead 7-3 early in the game.

Behind a pair of hoops from Rachel Olroyd and Emma Griffith, and rebound basket from Natalie Kaganich, Carlinville would have a 13-12 lead after a quarter.

Brooke Meador hit a pair of shots early in the second quarter, and a hoop from Cailyn Martin gave North Mac a 20-18 lead.

Corin Stewart hit two free throws and a basket, and Griffith’s hoop late in the half capped a 6-0 run and made it 24-20 Cavies at intermission.

Carlinville opened the second half on a 6-0 run as well, making it a 12-0 run going back to the first half.

A three-point play by Martin made it a 34-26 Carlinville lead, but then the Cavaliers depth took over.

They outscored the Panthers 11-2 the rest of the quarter, taking advantage of nine turnovers in the quarter by North Mac. It was 45-28 through three quarters.

Carlinville scored the first 15 points of the fourth quarter to push the lead to its biggest lead of the day at 32 points, which is the way it would end.

The Panthers had as many turnovers as points (33), and were just 11 of 37 from the field and 10 of 17 from the foul line.

Martin had 15 points and Meador added nine.

Olroyd had 16 points and Griffith added 12 for the Cavies. Paityn Tieman and Stewart added eight points each; Sydney Cania and Sydney Bates five points each; Elise Baker four points; Natalie Kaganich, Taylor Wills and Jordyn Houseman two points each and Eryn Seal one point.

Carlinville made 26 of 58 from the field and 12 of 17 free throws, with 18 turnovers.

Griffith finished with six rebounds. Olroyd and Bates both had four assists. Olroyd added five steals. Carlinville had a 35-20 rebounding edge.

Carlinville hasn’t had too many other early start time games this season. They had one early in the year at Staunton which they lost.

DeNeve said just getting to the gym early and getting loose is key to prepare for such an early start.

“It’s a matter of showing up a little bit early and getting some shots in,” DeNeve said. “It’s a matter of mostly moving around and being mentally prepared to play. It’s not easy playing earlier in the day, but really it’s the same for everybody.”

Bunker Hill 51, Staunton/MO 36

In the second game of the tournament, Bunker Hill was in major foul trouble but got away with it as they pulled away to beat the Bulldogs.

Bunker Hill outscored Staunton 28-9 in the second half to pull off the upset win. All this despite the Minutemaids had four starters with four fouls each with four minutes left in the game. None would foul out however, as Bunker Hill found a will to win.

The Bulldogs opened by scoring the first five points of the game, though Bunker Hill countered and took an 11-9 lead after a quarter.

Trailing 17-12, Staunton would score seven straight to take a lead, and then took a 27-21 lead on Rebecca Caldieraro’s third three-point hit of the half. It was 27-23 Staunton at the half.

The second half saw the Bulldogs go cold from the field, as in making just two of 25 shots the final 16 minutes.

Bunker Hill scored the first 18 points of the third quarter behind Mallory Schwegel with eight points and six points from Brooke Morrell.

It would be a 43-32 Minutemaids lead heading to the fourth quarter.

A steal and layup by Caldieraro made it 45-36 but the Minutemaids hit six of eight free throws over the final half of the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Schwegel led all scorers with 18 points and Ashley Dey added 11 for Bunker Hill, which made 20 of 54 shots from the field and 10 of 15 foul shots with 16 turnovers.

Staunton/Mt. Olive got 15 points from Caldieraro. The Bulldogs made 11 of 51 from the field and 11 of 17 foul shots with 12 turnovers.