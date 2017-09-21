Cavaliers have top four times at Carrollton

CARROLLTON (Sept. 21, 2017) – Carlinville boys had the top four times last Thursday as the Cavies participated in the Carrollton Invitational at Mary Michelle Winery.

Grayson Armour at 17:45 led the way for Carlinville this time, winning the boys race. Jason Landon at 18:00 was second; Briley Roper third at 18:0 and Cale Williams fourth at 18:12.

Dustin Roberts was 12th at 19:19; Cameron Strubbe 28th at 21:48; Max Wilson 37th at 23:13; Seth Evans 41st at 24:02. There were 49 boys runners.

As a team, Carlinville scored 22 points; ahead of Jersey’s 53; Civic Memorial 71 and Staunton 100. Franklin, Beardstown and Marquette also participated.

Staunton won the girls race led by champion runner freshman Lydia Roller, with 34 points. Jersey, Beardstown and Civic Memorial finished behind the Bulldogs.

Roller came to the finish line in 20:37.

The Cavaliers were led by Molly Lewis, 12th at 23:52 and Patty Walch, 14th at 24:10. Mackenzie Harris was 26th at 26:19; Gabriella Marchiori 27th at 26:19