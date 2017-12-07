Cavaliers throttle Oilers for 2-0 start

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 7, 2017) – Carlinville’s boys basketball team made an effort to drive the ball to the hoop in the second half, resulting in a number of easy baskets as the Cavaliers won their home opener over East Alton-Wood River Friday night 49-32.

The lead was just five at halftime, but the Cavaliers used a 12-4 third quarter spurt to pull away.

Carlinville took a 9-4 lead in the first quarter behind a three-point hit from Jarret Easterday, the first of three he would make in the game.

EAWR (1-5) countered with a hoop from Darren Spruill and a three-pointer from Tavion Walker to tie the game 9-9 late in the first quarter.

Joe Fraser’s three-pointer gave the Cavies a 12-9 lead after a quarter.

The Oilers had 13 turnovers which hurt in the first half. They fell behind 17-11 as Will Walton scored on a stickback.

EAWR rallied to tie the game 17-17 late in the half behind four points from Marc St. Peters.

Josh Hinzman scored on a couple of drives to the hoop and a free throw, scoring the last five points as Carlinville took a 22-17 halftime lead.

Leading 22-19, the Cavaliers got six straight points from Finn Bowman during a 10-0 run, capped by a drive to the hoop by Fraser. It was 32-19, and 34-21 entering the fourth quarter.

The Oilers tried a comeback, using a 9-6 run to get within 40-30 on a stickback by St. Peters.

Easterday countered with his third three-point make of the night and a drive to the hoop by Walton made it 45-30. A hoop by Briley Roper and free throws by Hinzman capped the scoring.

The Cavaliers had three players – Easterday, Walton and Hinzman – with 11 points each, while Bowman and Fraser scored seven points each and Roper had two points.

Carlinville was 19 of 53 from the field, seven of 17 at the foul line with 11 turnovers.

EAWR with 19 turnovers, was 13 of 44 from the field and five of 10 at the foul line. Walker and Spruill each had 12 points for game-high honors.

Roper scored 19 points in the JV game as the Cavaliers beat the Oilers to improve to 2-0 in JV play.

Joe Fraser dives for a loose ball near the baseline against East Alton-Wood River Friday night.