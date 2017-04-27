Cavaliers struggle in softball losses

4 27 17

By Eric Becker

The defense of Piasa Southwestern keyed a 4-0 victory over Carlinville last Thursday in a South Central Conference contest.

The Birds used four pitchers in teaming for a two-hit shutout as they continued their unbeaten conference play.

After Southwestern left two on in the second, shortstop Molly Novack made a diving catch at shortstop off a shot hit by Paityn Tieman to end the Carlinville third inning.

Alyssa DeSpain also cruised early, as the scoreless game went to the fourth inning.

DeSpain led off the fourth with a high fly ball deep into center field. Mayci Wilderman made the catch right in front of the flimsy fence, then flipped over the fence for more of a dramatic effect.

Scoreless into the fifth inning, the Cavies got three walks from Wilderman, the third pitcher used by the Piasa Birds. Lexi Bates, Emma Griffith and Jordyn Houseman all walked to load the bases with one out.

Relief pitcher Bailee Nixon came on for the fourth pitcher of the game, and she induced a 4-3 double play, with the second baseman tagging the runner and throwing to first to end the best chance the Cavies had to score in the game.

Southwestern carried the momentum into the last of the fifth, scoring all four of its runs to break the scoreless stalemate.

Emily Wolff led off with a single, and Ashleigh Watts sacrificed, reaching first when the ball could not be handled at first base.

Raechel Brandon then reached on a bunt single to load the bases with no outs.

Wilderman hit into a fielder’s choice, with a force out at the plate for the first out of the inning.

But Novack then drilled a three-run, bases-clearing double off the left-center fence on the fly, giving the Piasa Birds a 3-0 lead. Novack later scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-0.

Carlinville had two runners on in each of the last two innings, but could not avoid a third straight shutout on offense.

Natalie Kaganich singled to start the seventh and Houseman walked, but the final two hitters were retired by Nixon as the Birds improved to 5-0 in the conference.

Tieman had a double and Kaganich a single for the lone Cavalier hits.

DeSpain struck out eight and allowed eight hits and four runs (three earned) over six innings.

Nixon got the win, pitching two and two-thirds innings, allowing two hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

Brandon had two of the eight Piasa Bird hits, with Novack contributing the biggest hit of the game.

EAWR 12, Carlinville 8

Friday at Carlinville, the Cavies scored runs for the first time in four games, but East Alton-Wood River scored the first 10 runs of the game and held on to beat the Cavies.

Carlinville fell to 5-8 on the season.

The Oilers scored twice in the first inning, four runs in the second, two in the third and two in the fourth to go ahead 10-0.

Carlinville got its first runs in over a week and a half with three runs in the fourth inning.

Bates walked, as did Houseman. Both scored on a two-run double by Griffith. Eventually, Griffith stole home to make it a 10-3 game.

The Cavies made it 10-4 with a run in the fifth, as Sydney Bates scored on an error.

EAWR plated two in the sixth to go up by a count of 12-4. The Cavaliers scored the final four runs, including one in the sixth inning, as Griffith scored on an error after stealing her third base of the game.

In the seventh, S.Bates led off with a single and went to third on a Sydney Cania double. Both scored on L.Bates’ two-run triple. Bates scored on a single by Kaganich to make it a 12-8 game, which is the way it finished.

L.Bates finished two for three with two triples, two runs and two RBIs. Griffith scored twice, doubled and drove in two runs. S. Bates also scored two runs. Cania had a double and run scored.

DeSpain allowed eight hits and 12 runs, six earned, while walking six and striking out 11.

Morgan Moxey struck out 10 and walked seven but got the win for EAWR.

Macy Flanigan had a double, triple, two runs and two RBIs, and Ashley Knight had a triple, single, two runs and three RBIs to power the Oiler offense.

Roxana 11, Carlinville 5

At Roxana, the Shells jumped out quickly and defeated the Cavaliers in a South Central Conference contest Monday afternoon.

The Cavaliers (5-9, 0-5) have lost five straight. Eight errors led to eight unearned runs for the Shells.

Roxana jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three innings, behind a three-run first, a run in the second and two in the third inning.

Carlinville cut the lead in half with a three-run fourth inning. Houseman, Griffith and Tieman all singled and scored on an error. Kayla Seal got two RBIs by reaching on an error.

Roxana scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to go ahead 11-3.

Lexi Bates hit a solo home run in the fifth inning and DeSpain also homered an inning later, to make it an 11-5 game.

DeSpain allowed three earned runs on five hits with two walks and three strikeouts over six innings for Carlinville.

L.Bates had two hits, including the home run. Griffith had three singles and Houseman had two singles.

Bailey Moore struck out four for the Shells in getting the win, scattering 12 hits and five runs, two earned.

Abby Palen had a single, double and RBI, and Abigail Stahlhut tripled and drove home two runs, scoring twice. Olivia Stangler, Phoebe Booher and Madison Klaas all scored two runs.

Carlinville traveled to Vandalia Tuesday for a makeup conference game.

Paityn Tieman of Carlinville connects on a pitch for the Cavaliers at Southwestern Thursday afternoon.

Lexi Bates steals second base ahead of the tag from Southwestern shortstop Molly Novack on Thursday.