Cavaliers step it up to win Senior Night battle with Litchfield

CARLINVILLE (Feb. 15, 2018) – Carlinville honored two senior players prior to Friday night’s boys basketball game against Litchfield.

The Cavaliers then honored the fans attending the game with a 56-46 South Central Conference victory over visiting Litchfield.

Joe Fraser and Josh Hinzman were both honored as members of the basketball team, as were cheerleaders Ashley Williams and Madelynn Williams; and Cavalettes Karly Ambuel, Ryleigh Gibbel, Sami Park and Raiven Stieglitz.

Carlinville (9-17, 3-4 SCC) jumped out to a first quarter lead of double digits in a reversal of fortunes from the previous couple of games.

The Cavies got scoring from five players in the first quarter, including five by Logan Rosentreter, in building a 15-5 lead after eight minutes.

Litchfield (12-14, 2-6) settled in during a second quarter run. Sam Painter had nine points in the second as the Purple Panthers closed the game to 22-20 at halftime, with the Cavaliers still on top.

The Cavaliers got five points from Jarret Easterday in the third quarter. Will Walton made all four free throw attempts and the Cavaliers went 8 for 8 from the foul line in the third quarter in taking a 39-32 lead to the fourth period of play.

Down the stretch, Easterday and Walton teamed for 15 of the Cavalier 17 points. Walton had eight points in the fourth and Easterday had seven to put away the Purple Panthers.

Carlinville made 20 of 28 free throws in the contest.

Walton had 18 points and Easterday added 14. Fraser made all four free throw attempts and finished with six points; and Hinzman hit three field goals for six points.

Rosentreter scored five points and Briley Roper had four points. Finn Bowman added three points. Collin Gibbel and Andrew DeNeve played but did not score.

Easterday had both of the Cavaliers three-point field goals.

Litchfield was led by Painter with 16 points and Cam Morris had nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.

The Purple Panthers made six of 10 free throws, with four different players making a three-point hit.

Carlinville Cavalette seniors honored at Friday’s final home basketball game, from left, include Raiven Stieglitz, daughter of Marsha and Bobby Stieglitz; Karly Ambuel, daughter of Kathryn and Bradley Ambuel; Ryleigh Gibbel, daughter of Alyssa and Eric Gibbel; and Sami Park, daughter of Kristy Park and Thomas Park.

Carlinville boys basketball players honored at Senior Night festivities Friday include Josh Hinzman, son of Debbie and Paul Hinzman and Joe Fraser, son of Patrice and Bill Fraser.

Carlinville cheerleaders honored at Senior Night festivities Friday night, from left, include Madelynn Williams, daughter of Melissa and Chris Williams; and Ashley Williams, daughter of Christine and DeWayne Williams.