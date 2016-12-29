Cavaliers steamroll past EAWR in tourney opener

Having been off for over a week, the Carlinville girls basketball team returned to the courts Monday at its own holiday tournament.

The Cavaliers sported a four-game win streak heading into the game against East Alton-Wood River.

Though struggling for a tad in the first quarter, the Cavaliers were able to pull away from the Oilers in a 56-27 decision at the CHS gymnasium.

Carlinville (9-4) has won five straight heading into Tuesday’s clash with Greenfield/Northwestern (see story from Tuesday on www.enquirerdemocrat.com).

Grace Zachary opened the game by hitting a pair of jumpers in the first minute of the game, but the Cavaliers then struggled shooting from the field the rest of the quarter.

Carlinville forced nine first quarter turnovers against the Oilers and built a 7-2 lead.

East Alton-Wood River got within 7-5 on a free throw by Carly Campbell and a jumper by Abbie Cathey.

Rachel Olroyd scored on a putback and Lydia Albertine’s two point make gave Carlinville an 11-5 lead after one quarter.

Sydney Bates and Zachary opened the second quarter with shots as Carlinville opened a 15-5 lead.

Campbell hit a three pointer to try and keep the Oilers around, down 17-10.

Hoops by Emma Griffith, Zachary and Sydney Cania opened the lead to 23-10. An Olroyd three-pointer at the end of the half made it a 29-14 game heading to the break.

Hannah Lair added four points in the third quarter for Carlinville. Zachary added three more baskets and the Cavies took a 39-21 lead to the fourth quarter.

The Cavies made seven more field goals in the fourth quarter, capped by a hoop by Adriann Welte and two free throws from Kayla Seal.

Carlinville made 25 of 71 shots from the field and four of eight free throws with 14 turnovers.

Zachary with 16 points led the way, followed by Lair with 12; Olroyd nine; Cania six; Olivia Olroyd three; Seal, Welte, Albertine, Bates and Griffith added two points each.

Campbell made six of seven free throws and had five of the team’s eight field goals in the game, finishing with a game-high 17 points.

EAWR was eight of 41 from the field and nine of 13 at the foul line, with 33 turnovers.