Cavaliers, Staunton ball games postponed Friday

CARLINVILLE – Today’s scheduled baseball and softball games between Carlinville and Staunton scheduled for Staunton has been postponed due to inclement weather.

A makeup of the conference games will be played in Carlinville on May 10, with baseball and softball hosting Staunton at 4:30 p.m. at the high school and Loveless Park facilities.

Friday’s Senior Night soccer game between Gillespie and Carlinville at Loveless Park is still on as of early Friday afternoon.

In lieu of poor weather for the weekend, a decision involving whether the track and field Jokisch/Grandone Invitational will take place on Saturday has not been made as of Friday afternoon. A decision on whether to hold the meet will take place early Saturday morning. The annual Carlinville meet, which was rained out last year, is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. for boys and girls.