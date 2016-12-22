Cavaliers split pair of wrestling matches Thurs.

Carlinville’s wrestling team dropped a close contest to Warrensburg-Latham Thursday night before rebounding to beat New Berlin in a triangular at Carlinville High School.

The Cavaliers are now 4-2 in dual meets, heading into a two-day tournament in Springfield Dec. 28-29, the Abe Rumble.

Warrensburg-Latham edged Carlinville 39-36 with a late forfeit win at 106 pounds being the difference.

The Cardinals got a forfeit win from Jonathan Hall at 120 pounds to take the early lead.

Jordan Tedford then battled Isaac Daugherty of Carlinville in a high-scoring 126-pound bout.

Daugherty trailed 8-7 after one period before taking a 17-12 lead after two periods. Tedford would take charge in the third period to get the three points in W-L’s favor.

At 132 pounds, Nate Burns pinned Davis Brumbaugh at 1:46 and the Cavies got their first team points of the night.

Keagan Broaddus then pinned Griffin Hawkins in 0:50 to give the Cavaliers a 12-9 team lead.

W-L went back ahead on a pin from Evan Kelm at 145 pounds against Rylan Frankford of Carlinville.

Tyler Martin’s forfeit win at 152 gave the Cavies a 18-15 lead, the first of three straight wins for Carlinville.

Tristen Burns at 160 pounds pinned the Cardinals’ Chase Moore at 1:14, and Jacob Dixon (170) pinned Dillon Malcom at 0:41. The Cavies held a 30-1 team lead.

The Cardinals came roaring back however, getting a pin from Michael Patton over Ethan Wallace at 3:35 during the 182-pound match.

At 195, David Chalmers pinned Carlinville’s Brandon Miller in 1:07 to get the Cards within 30-27.

W-L’s Adam Maxwell pinned Cyler McClain in 220-pound action, at 4:59 and the Birds went ahead 33-30.

At 285 pounds, Daniel Card got a pin for the Cavies, disposing of Clayton Stock in a time of 2:46.

The Cavaliers led 36-33 but the 106-pound match was the final match of the meet, and Brad Wilbur of Warrensburg got the forfeit win to lead the Cardinals to victory.

Carlinville 33, New Berlin 15

In Thursday’s final match, the Cavaliers defeated the Pretzels by a 33-15 team score.

The match started 126 pounds with Daugherty losing a 10-5 decision to Sanson. N. Burns then got a forfeit win at 132 pounds.

At 138, Broaddus defeated Jack Buchino by pin at 0:50.

Frankford earned a forfeit win at 145 pounds for Carlinville, and then Martin lost by pin to Will Copeland at 3:46 at 152 pounds.

In the 160-pound bout, T.Burns earned a forfeit win.

Miller defeated Travis Madden of New Berlin in a 10-4 decision at 182 pounds. At 195, McClain pinned Brian Gorden at 3:24.

Cam Burns of New Berlin won a forfeited match at 120.