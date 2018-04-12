Cavaliers split a pair of softball games

PIASA (April 12, 2018) – Having gone two weeks without a game, the Carlinville softball team got in two games in a span of two days late last week.

A non-scheduled game on Thursday had the Cavaliers traveling to Southwestern to meet the Piasa Birds.

Carlinville scored four early runs and made it hold up for a 6-2 win over the Piasa Birds.

After a scoreless first inning, the Cavaliers got three runs in the second. Sydney Cania doubled and came around to score on a stolen base of home for a 1-0 lead.

Jordyn Houseman reached on a third strike wild pitch, scoring on a groundout by Emma Griffith.

With two outs, Dani Westnedge reached on an error. Kayla Seal singled, and Paityn Tieman’s single plated the third run of the inning.

The Cavies made it 4-0 in the third when Alyssa DeSpain tripled to start the inning, scoring on a groundout by Cania.

Southwestern got back-to-back doubles from Bri Roloff and Molly Novack in the bottom of the third to make it a 4-1 game. The Birds made it 4-2 with a run in the sixth.

Novack tripled and scored on a single by Haley Edwards.

Carlinville tallied two more runs in the seventh inning. Tieman and Kaganich both reached base and would score on RBIs from Cania and Houseman.

DeSpain got the win, striking out seven and allowing seven hits and two runs. She also had three hits, including a triple, and a run scored. Tieman had two hits, a run and RBI; Kaganich had a single and run; Cania had a double, run and two RBIs; Houseman had a run and RBI; Griffith had a single and RBI; Westnedge had a single and run scored and Seal had a single.

Sydney Baumgartner took the loss, striking out three and allowing two earned runs.

Novack had a double, triple RBI and run. Edwards had two hits and an RBI for Southwestern.

Gillespie 13, Carlinville 1

At Carlinville, the Cavies first home game in a while Friday resulted in a conference loss to the multi-talented Gillespie Miners.

Gillespie scored twice in the first on an RBI-single by Mackenzie Kasarda and an RBI-groundout by Rylee Sarti.

In the third inning, Mikala Hayes walked, scoring on a triple by Kasarda. Sarti then doubled home a run and scored on an error. A pass ball made it a 6-0 game on the fourth run of the inning.

The Miners scored three more in the sixth inning. A one-out walk would come around to score on an error. Kasarda had an RBI-double and scored on a single by Sarti, making it 9-0.

Carlinville got its run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Lexi Bates tripled and then stole home for the Cavies lone tally.

Gillespie countered with four runs in the seventh inning. An error, single, error, double, walk and single produced four more runs.

Bates had two of the Cavies seven hits, with Tieman, Kaganich, DeSpain, Griffith and Westnedge also getting hits.

Kasarda drove in five runs on four hits, including a double and triple, scoring four runs. Sarti had a double, single, run and three RBIs; Rylee Jarman had three hits and three runs; Clay had three hits and Sydney Bires scored twice.

Sydney Henrichs struck out 14 to get the win for Gillespie.

DeSpain struck out six in taking the loss.