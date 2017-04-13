Cavaliers softball drops three of four

After 13 days and seven rainouts between games, the Carlinville softball team returned to action on Thursday at a soggy Gillespie field, where the host Miners showed why they are a favorite to win the South Central Conference, defeating Carlinville 9-0.

Gillespie scored in five of their six at-bats, scoring single runs in the first, second, fifth and sixth inning, and five in the third. Only in the fourth did Gillespie not dent the scoreboard.

Carlinville (4-3, 0-1 SCC) got just two singles, both by pitcher Alyssa DeSpain. In the circle, she struck out four, but allowed eight earned runs on 12 hits.

Addison Bryant on her game, struck out 16 Cavaliers in pitching the two-hit shutout.

Mackenzie Kasarda and Ally Bires both homered for the Miners (9-2, 3-0). Both had two RBIs.

Rylee Sarti doubled and drove in one, while Lexie Bussman and Bryant also had two hits.

Greenville 2, Carlinville 1 (10)

The Cavaliers long-awaited home opener took place Friday at Loveless Park against conference foe Greenville.

One out from a 1-0 loss, the Comets snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a comeback 2-1 win in 10 innings.

Carlinville jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fifth when Sydney Cania reached on an error, went to second on a DeSpain single and scored on Lexi Bates’ single.

It stood up into the seventh, when Lauren Meadows singled with one out, stole second and third. After a strikeout for the second out of the inning, Jaidyn Ackerman came up with a two-out, RBI-single to tie the game 1-1.

It stayed tied into the 10th inning at Loveless Park, where Greenville got the go-ahead RBI from Katie Hutchinson, scoring Meadows.

DeSpain struck out 11 but took the tough loss, allowing eight hits over 10 innings. She also went four for five at the plate.

Bates had two hits and an RBI, while Jordyn Houseman and Claire Wilton had doubles for the Cavaliers.

Carlinville 10, Lincolnwood 5

Saturday morning, the Cavaliers snapped a three-game losing streak spanning over two weeks, by doubling up the Lancers in a 10-5 decision.

Lincolnwood jumped out to a 2-0 first inning lead behind a pair of unearned runs. Two errors played a role, with Taylor Pope scoring on an errant throw. Kharynn Millburg’s RBI-single made it 2-0.

Carlinville (5-4) wasted little time of their own getting on the board. Kayla Seal reached on an error on the third baseman, and then stole second.

Natalie Kaganich then drove one to the right-field fence for an RBI-triple, making it a 2-1 game.

DeSpain tied the game with a run-scoring single to left field. Houseman’s ground-out RBI scored DeSpain and the Cavies held a 3-2 lead.

A two-out rally in the second gave Lincolnwood the lead back. Madison Leek had singled, went to second on a wild pitch, scoring on a two-out single by Abby Brockmeier. Jenna Sale followed with an RBI-single, and the Lancers led 4-3.

Carlinville re-tied the game, 4-4 Sydney Bates singled, stole second and scored on a Kaganich single.

The game settled down for the Cavies as they were able to take control of the game while keeping the Lancers off the board until the seventh.

In the third, L. Bates led off with a single and came around to score on a pass ball to make it 5-4 Cavaliers.

Carlinville added three runs in the fourth, as S.Bates walked and scored on an error. Seal reached on a sacrifice bunt, error, later scoring on a wild pitch. Houseman had a two-out RBI-single to score L.Bates who had earlier walked. It was 8-4.

The Cavies got two more runs in the fifth, as Seal singled and scored on an error. Cania was later hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in Kaganich.

Lincolnwood added a run in the seventh inning.

DeSpain settled in after allowing four runs in the first two innings. She allowed five runs (three earned) on 11 hits with two walks and nine strikeouts.

Seal had a single, two steals and three runs scored; Kaganich had a single, triple, two runs and two RBIs; DeSpain had a single, RBI and run scored; L.Bates had two singles, two runs and an RBI; Cania had an RBI; Houseman two singles, two RBIs; Paityn Tieman had a triple; S.Bates single, two runs.

Hillsboro 1, Carlinville 0

The team continued its barrage of games, playing for the fourth time in five days on Monday in a conference clash with visiting Hillsboro.

DeSpain struck out six and allowed just two hits, but the Cavalier bats were shut down in a 1-0 loss to the Hiltoppers.

Carlinville is now 5-5, 0-3 in the conference, heading to Tuesday’s game with North Mac High School.