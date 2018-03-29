Cavaliers soccer wins a pair despite tournament being canceled

CARLINVILLE (March 29, 2018) – Carlinville’s girls’ soccer team opened play in the annual Carlinville Cup at Blackburn College Thursday.

But following heavy rains Friday and Saturday, the tournament was canceled following Thursday’s action.

The Cavaliers defeated Auburn 4-0 while Civic Memorial stopped Staunton 6-0 on Thursday at Blackburn.

Carlinville went on to play on the turf at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex in St. Louis Friday night against Sullivan, Mo in the Parkway Showcase, winning that game 5-0.

The Cavaliers (3-0) have yet to allow a shot on goal in the three games played thus far.

Carlinville 4, Auburn 0

The Cavaliers blanked the Trojans at the Carlinville Cup opener on Thursday, outshooting the Trojans 21-0 en route to the win.

Sarah DeNeve picked up the win in goal.

The Cavaliers took a 3-0 halftime lead behind two Rory Drew goals in the first half. The first was assisted by Gabby Marchiori at 13:56.

Lexi Egelhoff then scored unassisted at 23:10, and Egelhoff assisted on Drew’s second goal at 28:09 to make it a 3-0 game.

Carlinville’s second half goal came off the foot of Riann McClain, assisted by Egelhoff at 75:00.

Drew finished with two goals and Egelhoff had a goal and two assists.

The Cavaliers had eight corner kicks to none for Auburn.

Carlinville 5, Sullivan, Mo. 0

At St. Louis, for the second year the Cavaliers participated in the Parkway College Showcase tournament at the Lou Fusz Soccer Complex.

Despite rainy weather in the area, the Cavaliers were able to put five goals between the posts and roll to victory against Sullivan, Mo.

Carlinville scored their five goals on 18 shots while again allowing no shots for the opposition.

Adriann Welte got the Cavies first goal at 4:00 assisted by Skyler Nickel. She was joined in the scoring column two minutes later by McClain, assisted by Gracie Reels at six minutes.

Marchiori scored unassisted at 28:00 to put the Cavies up 3-0 at half.

Marchiori’s second unassisted goal of the game came at the 68 minute mark to make it 4-0. She completed the hat trick at 69:00, assisted by Allison Rosentreter, and was thus selected as player of the game from Carlinville.

 

