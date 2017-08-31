Cavaliers soccer has busy week

CARLINVILLE (Aug. 31, 2017) – Pleasant Plains scored six unanswered goals after Carlinville scored the first two on Wednesday, spoiling the Cavies boys soccer home opener.

The 6-2 Cardinals win came after Carlinville led early on goals from Trey Gall, assisted by TJ Gosnell, and an unassisted goal by Adin Fleischer.

Plains tied the game 2-2 by halftime as Joey Lee scored twice, one assisted by Connor Novy.

In the second half, Pleasant Plains scored four more times to break away for the win.

Kaasra Nassirpour, assisted by Joey Bryan, scored the tie-breaking goal. Novy scored the next two goals, one unassisted, the other on an Austin Baskett assist.

Cadel Hortberg scored the final goal, assisted by Gavin Morley.

Plains held a 14-6 edge in shots on goal, with Carlinville goalie Andrew DeNeve making eight saves.

Both teams had three corner kicks in the contest.

The Cavies took a 1-1 record into Saturday’s Kickoff Classic

Saturday

The Cavies faced Father McGivney in the opening match of the tournament Saturday.

Father McGivney scored goals in each half en route to a 2-0 win, and eventually would win the pool having won both matches.

Carlinville lost both matches on Saturday to finish third in the pool. Springfield Lutheran handed the Cavies a 3-2 loss later Saturday afternoon.

Lutheran built a 2-0 halftime lead and held on for the win.

Matt Schmidt scored twice for Carlinville, assisted by Nate Burns on the first goal, and a penalty kick on the second goal.

Jared Roland had a hat trick for Lutheran, with Cameron Patton assisting on two of Pattons’ three goals.

Also at the tournament, Gillespie lost to Lincolnwood 4-0 and Athens 6-0.

Carlinville 7, Gillespie 0

The Cavies and Miners met Monday in the tournament for the ninth place bracket.

Carlinville (2-3) shutout the Miners en route to a 7-0 victory, earning them a spot in Wednesday’s ninth place game against East Alton-Wood River.

Gall scored a hat trick for the Cavaliers, while Schmidt added two goals. Nate Burns and Rylan Frankford also put the ball in the back of the net for the Cavies.

Other scores on Monday were Fr. McGivney defeating Athens 2-0 and Jersey downing Southeast 6-3.

Jersey will face Father McGivney on Thursday for the championship, while Athens plays Southeast for third place.

—

North Mac 8, Gillespie 0

At Gillespie, the Panthers built a 3-0 halftime lead and added on with five goals in the second half, improving to 2-0 and spoiling the Miners’ season opener Wednesday.

Ryan Gustafson scored the first two goals of the game, both assisted by Matthew Montgomery. Gustafson assisted on a Jerico Butacan goal to end the first half scoring.

Gustafson finished with three goals and an assist for North Mac, which outshot Gillespie 19-0.

North Mac 7, Southwestern 0

At Virden, the Panthers scored all seven goals in the first half. Gustafson scored three goals and assisted on another.

Staunton 3, Roxana 1

At Roxana, Bryce Buzick scored twice, assisted twice by Brent Kinder, in the Bulldogs 3-1 win at Roxana.

Matt Schmidt (20) has four goals in the Carlinville Kickoff Classic thus far, including two in this game against Lutheran on Saturday and two more Monday against Gillespie. The Cavaliers played for ninth place in the tournament on Wednesday. Photo/Jan Dona