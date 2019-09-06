Cavaliers snap three-game skid with Kickoff Classic win over Athens

Cavaliers snap three-game skid with Kickoff Classic win

Ian Bethard dribbles the ball around his defender during a Carlinville Kickoff Classic match against Metro East Lutheran. The game concluded in a tie, 1-1. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Daniel Winningham.

Miners edge

Bulldogs 2-1

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Levi Yudinsky had been displaying a strong sense of speed and agility to get shots at the net, but defenses were always finding ways to turn his projectiles aside. After enduring three games of frustration, the Carlinville sophomore was on the scoreboard with a goal that turned out to be the the difference maker against Athens.

The 1-0 triumph at the Carlinville Kickoff Classic was the Cavies’ first triumph of the 2019 season. They had been previously outscored 13-2 over the course of a three-game losing streak to open up the year.

Matt Reynolds made eight saves and Brock Goodman contributed with an assist.

****************

On Aug. 28, Carlinville was completely bottled up by a Pleasant Plains’ defense that only limited one shot on goal. The visiting Cardinals made easy work of the Cavies 4-0.

****************

The Carlinville scoring drought continued in the Kickoff Classic opener against Springfield Lutheran Aug. 30. The Cavies held the Crusaders to a scoreless tie in the first half, but Lutheran seized control with goals from Duncan Scheidenhelm and Reece Butcher to win 2-0. Carlinville only had three looks at the net in defeat.

*****************

After knocking off Athens Saturday, Carlinville was put to another defensive test against the pesky Knights of Metro East Lutheran that same afternoon.

The Knights took an early lead off a corner kick from Luke Neath 14 minutes into the first half.

The second half belonged to the Cavies’ Carter Mabus, who came in and scored an equalizing tally off a perfectly-placed pass from Yudinsky with 16:21 remaining.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

******************

Macoupin County was additionally represented by Staunton and Gillespie at the Kickoff Classic.

The Bulldogs opened the tournament with losses to Lincolnwood (1-0) and East-Alton Wood River (3-2).

The Miners finished in a tie with Lincolnwood (2-2) and dropped their rival Bulldogs to 0-5 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory Saturday.

*******************

The Carlinville Kickoff Classic will conclude on Thursday.

The Cavies will continue regular season play at North Mac Monday and travel to Greenville Tuesday. Both contests will begin at 5 p.m.