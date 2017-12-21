Cavaliers second quarter hurts in home loss to Pana

Cavaliers second quarter hurts in home loss to

CARLINVILLE (Dec. 21, 2017) – There are stretches of play where the Carlinville boys basketball team tends to play well, then there are other times where things don’t go so well.

The Cavaliers had one bad stretch Saturday – the second quarter – and it cost them in a 56-49 home loss to the Pana Panthers.

Carlinville dropped its fifth straight to go to 2-5, 1-2 in the SCC. Pana won its fourth straight, now 4-3, 3-1 in conference play.

After trading baskets early, Pana led 7-5 after a Jonah Lauff three-pointer.

Carlinville responded by driving to the hoop, scoring seven straight points to take a 12-7 lead. Josh Hinzman scored five of the points, including a three-point play; and Briley Roper also scored on a drive to the basket.

Carlinville led 12-9 after one quarter.

It would be a an offensive struggle in the second quarter, as the Cavaliers scored just four points, missing nine of 11 shots in the quarter with four turnovers.

Will Walton had both of Carlinville’s baskets in the second, including a game-tying shot at 16-16.

Pana got five straight points from Jack Armstrong to end the half with a 21-16 lead.

Pana took a 26-18 lead early in the third quarter, but the Cavaliers fought back. Joe Fraser had a stickback and a three-pointer to make it 26-23.

After a Pana turnover, Roper’s gift-wrapped basket made it 26-25.

The Panthers responded with an 8-0 run, with a Jacob Beeson drive sandwiched between two three-point hits from Jared Beyers. Pana took a 34-27 lead to the fourth quarter.

The lead fluctuated between five and eight points the entire fourth quarter. Neither team would score more than one possession in a row. Each team scored 22 points in the fourth quarter.

The Cavies were within 50-45 with one minute to play, but Pana hit their free throws, making seven more than Carlinville (12-5) which turned out to be the difference in the game. Each team had 20 made field goals and each team had four made three-point field goals.

Walton had 18 points to lead Carlinville, with Hinzman adding 13; Fraser had eight; Roper four; Finn Bowman four and Jarret Easterday two points.

The Cavies were 20 of 52 from the field, five of nine at the foul line with nine turnovers.

Pana got 16 points from Armstrong and 15 from Beeson, 13 of which came in the second half.

The Panthers were 12 of 15 at the foul line, 20 of 41 from the field with eight turnovers.

Carlinville JV lost 51-43 to Pana. Logan Rosentreter had 16 and Jack Kessinger 10 for the Cavaliers in a losing effort.