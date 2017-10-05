Cavaliers run at Peoria Invite

PEORIA (Oct. 5, 2017) – The competition was fierce at Peoria Saturday as the Carlinville Cavaliers participated in a big cross country meet hosted by Peoria High School.

The Cavaliers finished 16th in the Class 1A/2A portion of the boys race with 465 points. Normal University took the team win with 87 points.

Jason Landon finished 40th overall for Carlinville in a time of 16:02.70.

Charles Helton IV was 43rd at 16:03.30. Bailey Lippold finished at 16:43; Cale Williams 16:57; Grayson Armour 17:02; Jacob Landon 17:06; Briley Roper 17:11.

Jacob Gebhardt of Sterling won the race in 14:25.10.

In girls competition, the Cavaliers finished 30th as a team with 878 points. Normal University won the team title with 137 points.

Carlinville’s top runner was Rory Drew at 21:58; Molly Lewis 22:04; Patty Walch 22:40; Mackenzie Harris 22:41; Rachel Olroyd 23:19; Gabby Marchiori 24:45; Justice Brock 31:29.