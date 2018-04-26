Cavaliers roll past Lincolnwood; nudge Staunton

RAYMOND (April 26, 2018) – The numbers 64452 is of course, the zip code to Fortescue, Mo.

It’s also the linescore of the Carlinville softball team Wednesday afternoon, rolling to a 21-3 win at Raymond Lincolnwood in a makeup contest.

Carlinville (5-5) scored six runs in the first, four in the second and third, five in the fourth and two in the fifth inning in winning its second straight game.

The Cavies got 22 hits in total, including seven extra base hits, with two home runs. They also stole six bases in the contest.

The first five hitters for Carlinville all reached and scored, four by singles and one by an error. With two outs, Lexi Bates, Dani Westnedge and Paityn Tieman all singled to plate more runs.

Lincolnwood cut the lead in half with three runs in the bottom of the first inning. In the second, Cania led off with a home run to center field. Westnedge later added a two-run double and scored on an error to make it 10-3.

The Cavaliers scored four more in the third inning, as Emma Griffith had an RBI single and scored on a two-run double by Bates to make it 14-3.

In the fourth, the Cavaliers scored five runs. Natalie Kaganich doubled to start the inning, later scoring on a Cania single. Jordyn Houseman had a two-run single and Bates blasted a two-run home run to make it 19-3.

In the fifth, Tieman singled, stole second and scored on a ground out. Alyssa DeSpain was hit by a pitch and scored on an error.

DeSpain struck out eight and walked two, allowing three unearned runs on two hits to get the win.

For Carlinville, Tieman had three hits, two runs and two RBIs; Kaganich had a double, two singles and two runs; Allie Jenkins had an RBI; DeSpain had two doubles, a single and four runs; Cania had a home run, two singles, four runs and four RBIs; Griffith had two hits, a run and three RBIs; Gracey Kahl scored a run; Houseman had two hits, two runs and two RBIs; Kayla Seal had an RBI and a run scored; Bates had a single, double, home run, three runs and five RBIs; and Westnedge had two singles, a double, a run and two RBIs.

Southwestern 8, Carlinville 1

At Carlinville, the Birds broke open a tight game late and beat the Cavaliers on Thursday afternoon at Loveless Park.

An error scored Bri Roloff with the game’s first run in the first inning of this non-conference affair.

Mayci Wilderman tripled and scored in the third for a 2-0 Birds lead.

Carlinville got its run in the fourth inning, as Griffith singled and came around to score on a bases loaded walk to Westnedge.

Southwestern added two runs in the sixth inning on an RBI-double by Megan Bailey and an RBI-single by Josie Bouillon.

In the seventh, six hits produced the final four Piasa Bird runs.

Westnedge pitched for Carlinville, allowing 13 hits and eight runs, six of which were earned.

Sydney Baumgartner got the win, striking out two and walking four, allowing five hits and a run.

Houseman had two of the Cavalier five hits, while Griffith, Bates and Cania also added hits. Bates had a double and Westnedge had the team’s RBI.

Bailey had three hits, including a pair of doubles, driving in two runs. Bouillon had two hits and two RBIs; Baumgartner scored twice; Haley Edwards had a single, double and RBI; Roloff had two hits and two runs scored.

Carlinville 4, Staunton 2

At Staunton, the Cavaliers held on by the skin of their teeth as the Bulldogs comeback came up inches shy Friday night.

A well-played game saw Carlinville take an early 1-0 lead on a Cania RBI-single, scoring Tieman.

Staunton countered with a two-out, RBI-double from Mackenzy Sorsen, scoring Rebecca Caldeiraro in the bottom of the first inning.

Staunton took a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning. Grace Nichols walked and courtesy runner Gabrielle Reising had an adventurous path around the bases.

After going to second on a ground out, she escaped to third barely on a wild pitch, as she slid in just ahead of the tag, it was ruled.

Analise Best then hit a slow roller up the third base line. Cania’s throw to Griffith at the plate appeared to be late, as Griffith bobbled the ball in an attempt to make a swipe tag. Reising scored standing up to make it 2-1.

Carlinville caught a break in the sixth inning when Cania reached on an error with one out.

Then with two outs, Houseman blasted a shot to right-center field, which cleared the 200-foot mark for a two-run homer, giving the Cavaliers a 3-2 lead.

Tieman had some good defense late for Carlinville, making an unconventional catch on a short popfly behind second base, and catching two line drives hit at her in the final two inning.

The Cavaliers final run came with two outs in the seventh inning, as Kaganich singled home Bates to make it 4-2.

But, the game wasn’t quite over.

Kayla Sorsen singled to start the seventh, but pitcher DeSpain got the next two outs.

Kaliegh Pirok would single and Caldieraro drew a walk to load the bases.

Staunton pitcher Nichols could have easily won her own game and darn near did.

On an 0-1 pitch, she laced a line drive down the right field line which was foul by mere inches. That would have at least tied the game, and more than likely won the game for Staunton had the ball stayed fair.

DeSpain struck out Nichols on the next pitch to end the game.

Cania had two hits for Carlinville, while Tieman, Kaganich, DeSpain, Griffith, Houseman and Bates each had a hit.

Ashleigh Painter had two hits for Staunton.

Nichols struck out six and allowed four runs on eight hits. DeSpain struck out eight, walked two and allowed two runs on seven hits.

Carlinville is 6-6 on the season, 2-3 in the South Central Conference.