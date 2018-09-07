Cavaliers return to the road, beat Gillespie 49-14
GILLESPIE (Sept. 6 2018) – The last time Carlinville played a road football game was a second-round playoff thrilling win at Decatur St. Teresa last November.
Friday night, the Cavaliers returned to the road, heading down Route 4 to meet their in-county nemesis, the Gillespie Miners. The running attack gained speed for the Cavaliers on this night, with a pair of 100-yard rushers leading to the Cavalier win.
Carlinville allowed its first points of the season early in the game, but would score 42 unanswered points to pull away for a 49-14 win in the Miners’ home opener.
Gillespie (0-2) played well in a week one loss at Vandalia 30-22, but gave up an early touchdown to the Cavaliers on a Tucker Hughes 25-yard run with 8:27 left in the first quarter.
The Miners countered with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Joey Carter to Anthony Kravanya, and it was 7-7 at the 5:03 mark of quarter one.
Just over a minute later, Jarret Easterday connected on a 37-yard touchdown pass to Jake Ambuel, making it 14-7 Cavaliers with 3:40 left in the first quarter.
The game remained scoreless for most of the rest of the first half, though Carlinville scored twice in the final 2:18 of the half to gain a 28-7 halftime lead. Ambuel caught touchdown passes of 20 and three yards with 2:18 and 13.7 seconds left in the half, and the Cavaliers had opened the lead.
Ethan Wallace took over in the third quarter for Carlinville, scoring on touchdown runs of 63 and seven yards with 6:56 and 1:51 left in the third quarter respectively. Carlinville had a 42-7 lead.
Easterday’s fourth touchdown pass of the game was a 59-yarder to Colton DeLong with 11:50 left in the game, making it 49-7.
Carter completed a 17-yard touchdown pass to Devin Stroh with 5:25 left in the game to cap the scoring.
Carlinville held a 442-238 edge in total yards, including 253-87 on the ground.
Easterday completed 10 of 15 passes for 189 yards and the four scores.
Wallace ran for 154 yards on 12 carries and two scores. Hughes added 102 yards on 13 attempts with a score.
Ambuel caught five passes for 69 yards, three for touchdowns.
Defensively for the Cavaliers, Rayme Lewis had 12 tackles, two solo. Hughes had eight tackles, five solo. Jonathan Stilwell and Logan Rosentreter each had six tackles. Wallace had a sack resulting in a three-yard loss. Hughes had two sacks for 12 yards and Rosentreter had a sack for five yards. Will Kincaid and Stilwell had a half-sack each.
For the Miners, Carter completed 12 of 27 passes for 138 yards and two scores. John Berry rushed for 52 yards on six attempts. Dominik Taylor had three catches for 71 yards.
Carlinville (2-0) hosts 0-2 Litchfield Friday night at 7 p.m. local time.
North Mac 31, Porta 8
At Virden, Bryce Hiler rushed for 159 yards, including touchdown runs of 29 and 79 yards, as the Panthers stopped the Blue Jays Friday night. North Mac outscored Porta 18-0 in the second half.
Southwestern 53, Litchfield 0
At Litchfield, the Piasa Birds led 32-0 after a quarter and 47-0 at the half as Pat Keith recorded his first head coaching win with the Piasa Birds after nine years leading Roxana.
Bobby Smith had 78 yards on nine carries and two scores as Southwestern rushed for 230 yards total. Blake Funk had 52 yards rushing on five attempts and had two scores. Seven of the Piasa Bird touchdowns came on the ground.
Trevor Smith returned an interception 90 yards for Southwestern’s only other score. The Birds are 1-1.
Greenville 40, Staunton 14
At Staunton, the Comets led 20-0 at half and got their first win of the season while handing Staunton its first loss Friday night.
The Bulldogs were led by Griffin Bianco who completed 13 of 29 passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. Drew Mullenix rushed for 74 yards on three attempts. Cody Castaldi caught four passes for 74 yards and a score.
Sangamon Valley 40, South Mac7
At Niantic, the Storm fended off the Chargers Friday in non-conference play.
South Mac got its first score of the season on an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for Quintin Kosowski.
The Chargers were limited in total yards, with just 21 passing yards from Kosowski.
Greenfield/NW 28, Brown Co. 0
At Mt. Sterling, the Tigers of Greenfield/Northwestern opened the season at 2-0 by defeating Brown County 28-0 Friday night.