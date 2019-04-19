Cavaliers remain undefeated since March 18

Kyle Dixon makes senior pitching

debut at Gillespie

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

“One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten, eleven, twelve.” The Carlinville baseball Cavaliers would’ve been a great source in helping kids learn to count in this classic Sesame Street music hit.

This past stretch brought with it another packed docket of games, but the Cavies were once again up for the challenge and extended their winning streak to 12 with another perfect week.

Carlinville hit a bump in the road at the start by committing multiple errors against Hillsboro on Apr. 9, but was able to weather the storm and make an early seven-run advantage last for a 7-3 triumph. Jake Ambuel obtained a pitching win and cracked a three-run first inning round-tripper in the victory.

Endless amounts of frustration haunted the Cavaliers the next night. Despite getting multi-hit performances from Ambuel, Tucker Hughes and Christian Griffith, a rotten goose egg just would not elude Carlinville’s run column. Incredibly, Tyler Reels kept the visiting Oilers at bay and saved the day for the time being. The game remained scoreless and moved to extra innings. In the bottom of the eighth, Carlinville head coach Don Borgini gave the cards a mad shuffle and put his masterful coaching knowledge on display with Griffith at the plate. With the winning run 90 feet away, the big man executed a squeeze bunt to perfection – bringing home Dixon for a 1-0 walkoff.

It wasn’t hard to believe that it was Friday with the way the Cavaliers were hitting against the Piasa Birds of Southwestern on Apr. 12. Carlinville came out of the gates in a fantastic mood, chalking up four tallies in the first and five in the fifth en route to a 14-4 victory. Ambuel put the cherry on top of the sundae with his second three-run home run of the week, ending the contest by mercy rule in the bottom of the sixth.

The feeling of winning puts team optimism over the top, but the Cavaliers were on cloud nine after seeing Kyle Dixon take to the mound for his season debut against Gillespie. The senior was completely unfazed by his past injury, setting seven of 11 Gillespie Miners down on strikes in just three innings of work. Carlinville cruised to 12-2 conquest and improved to 12-1 overall. In addition, the Cavies are undefeated in Macoupin County (6-0) as well as the South Central Conference (3-0).

Jacob Ambuel admires his three-run home run against Hillsboro on Apr. 9. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Cory Walton.