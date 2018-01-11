Cavaliers reach a dozen wins

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 11, 2018) – Carlinville’s girls basketball team outscored Southwestern 32-16 in the second half, making nine three-point baskets in a 51-30 victory over the Piasa Birds Monday night.

Carlinville improved to 12-8, 3-4 in the South Central Conference, while Southwestern is 8-10, 1-4.

Both teams shot the ball well from the perimeter, combining for 13 three-point makes, nine by the Cavaliers.

Carlinville took an early lead at 10-5 after a three-point make by Sydney Bates.

Southwestern closed within 10-9 on hoops by Bailey Weible and Molly Novack.

Answering the call was Rachel Olroyd with her second three-pointer of the quarter, and a 14-9 Cavalier lead after one.

The Cavaliers again struggled in the second quarter for offense, getting just a three-point make form Natalie Kaganich and a hoop from Paityn Tieman.

Southwestern tied the game 14-14 on a three-pointer by Novack and a Weible basket. But the Birds couldn’t must much offense either and trailed 19-15 at intermission.

Olroyd got going in the third quarter, scoring 11 points, hitting three more three-point field goals. That expanded the lead to 30-19.

Tieman added two baskets, and Jordyn Houseman’s stickback made it a 36-21 lead through three quarters.

Rylee Smith hit a pair of long shots in the fourth quarter for Southwestern, but was answered by Sydney Cania canning back-to-back three-pointers.

Carlinville even got some players new to the varsity team some action, as Haley Wills, Eryn Seal and Gracie Reels all got into the game late. Seal made a basket and Reels hit a free throw to secure the win.

Carlinville made 19 of 45 from the field and four of seven free throws, with eight turnovers.

Olroyd scored 19 points, while Tieman added nine. Cania had eight points; Kaganich and Bates three each; Corin Stewart, Emma Griffith, Houseman and Seal had two points each and Reels had one point.

Southwestern was 12 of 35 from the field, two of five at the foul line with 14 turnovers.

The Birds were led by Novack, Annie Gallaher and Smith with five points each.

After a Thursday road game at East Alton-Wood River, the Cavaliers enter the Macoupin County tournament on Saturday.

Carlinville is the top seed on the girls side, and will face host North Mac at noon Saturday in Girard. The Cavaliers then play next Thursday against Southwestern at 6 p.m.

The finals of the county tournament on Jan. 20.