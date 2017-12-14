Cavaliers rally to beat Panthers

PANA (Dec. 14, 2017) – A road trip to Pana in the middle of the week turned into a productive night for the Carlinville girls basketball team Thursday night.

After falling behind, the Cavaliers went on a 15-4 run in the fourth and edged the Panthers 42-40 in a South Central Conference clash.

The Cavies improved to 5-5, 1-2 in the SCC. Pana dropped to 7-3, 1-1.

Pana led 9-7 after one quarter. Jordyn Houseman had a three-point field goal for the Cavies, countered by one by Madison Ashcraft. Shania Schoonover had four points for Pana in quarter one.

Carlinville got five points from Sydney Bates in the second quarter, including a three-point field goal. Rachel Olroyd also hit a three-pointer and the Cavaliers had a 20-18 halftime lead.

Pana went to work in the third quarter, however, with an 18-7 run to take the lead at 36-27 entering the fourth quarter.

Pana was led by Schoonover with 10 points in the quarter, while Aubrey Funneman and Ashcraft both hit three-point field goals.

It would be a different story in the fourth as Pana would be outscored 15-4, getting an Ashcraft three-pointer as the only field goal of the quarter.

The Cavies got a three-pointer from Sydney Cania, four points from Paityn Tieman and three free throws from Houseman. Emma Griffith also added four points in the fourth quarter.

Olroyd led Carlinville with nine points; Houseman and Griffith had eight each; Bates had seven; Cania five; Tieman four and Taylor Wills had a free throw for one point.

Carlinville was 11 of 20 at the foul line.

Pana was led by Schoonover with 15 points and Ashcraft added 13. They were six of 13 at the foul line.

Carlinville 47, Roxana 26

The Shells came to Carlinville Monday for another conference contest.

Momentum continued on their side of the Cavaliers, as defense lifted CHS past Roxana, 47-26. The Cavies are now 6-5, 2-2 in the SCC.

The Shells did not score their first points until 3:37 left in the second quarter, as the Cavaliers built a 15-0 lead.

It was 11-0 after one quarter behind five points from Cania and four from Tieman.

Olroyd scored twice on drives to the basket to make it 15-0. Roxana had 17 first half turnovers and their only basket came from Macie Lucas with 3:37 left in the half.

However, the Cavies did have turnover issues in the second with 10 turnovers, and foul trouble sent Emma Lucas to the foul line, making six of seven free throws.

Roxana (1-8, 0-3) closed within 17-8 at halftime.

But there would be no carryover for the Shells into the second half, as Carlinville opened the third quarter with 13 straight points.

Griffith had four points, as did Olroyd, who traded possessions with Cania assisting on baskets.

Carlinville gained a 35-14 lead after the third quarter.

Cania scored twice more in the fourth quarter, while Natalie Kaganich and Kayla Seal both hit three pointers down the stretch.

Olroyd had 14 points, with five assists and five steals for Carlinville. Cania added 11 points; Tieman had eight points; Griffith had six points and eight rebounds; Seal and Kaganich each had three points and Houseman had two points.

Carlinville was 21 of 58 from the field and just two of 11 at the foul line with 21 turnovers.

Roxana, which had 28 turnovers, made just seven of 35 shots from the field and 14 of 17 free throws.

E.Lucas had a game-high 17 points, making 13 of 15 free throws in the game for the Shells. M.Lucas had seven points.

Rachel Olroyd of Carlinville gets fouled by Cloe Copeland of Roxana during Monday night’s Cavalier win over the Shells, 47-28. Photo/Eric Becker