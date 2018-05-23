Cavaliers qualify in nine events for boys' state

By Eric Becker

LITCHFIELD (May 24, 2018) – Despite finishing second to Madison for a second straight year at the IHSA boys’ track and field sectionals at Litchfield last Friday, Carlinville will still be well represented at the state meet.

Qualifying 13 in nine events, the Cavies will take aim at the best in the state when the Class 1A state track and field meet commences Thursday morning in Charleston.

Madison outlasted the Cavies 141-108 to win the team regional, with Litchfield third at 49; Auburn at 43 and Riverton at 37.

Carlinville did have three event winners, including senior Daniel Card in both the shot put and discus.

Card, who tore an ACL last football season in the same facility as the sectional was held, returned to action early in the season, and continued to fine tune his game en route to qualifying as sectional champions.

Card won the shot put at 48-feet-2 inches, with North Mac’s Haidyn Branson also qualifying by finishing second at 44-feet-six inches.

In the discus, Card outhrew Alex Ottersburg of Gillespie, with both advancing to state. Card’s distance of 141-feet-five inches was better than Ottersburg’s 132-feet-nine inch toss.

Carlinville also won the 4 x 800 meter relay, in a time of 8:36.54. Team members included Jacob Landon, Tyler Hughes, Briley Roper and Jason Landon.

Will Walton of Carlinville also qualified in the triple jump by finishing second at 41-feet-8.5 inches.

Isaac Daugherty of Carlinville finished third in the pole vault at 12-feet-eight inches to qualify. Freshman Dustin Roberts, fourth at 12-feet-two inches, also qualifies for state.

The Cavaliers’ 4 x 400 meter relay team finished second to qualify at 3:27.22. Team members included the same as the 4 x 800.

Max Rogers qualified for state in the long jump and triple jump. He finished second in the long jump at 21-feet-7.5 inches and was fourth in the triple jump with a qualifying mark of 41-feet-6.75 inches.

Michael Douglas of Carlinville had a grueling final of the high jump with Kendall Kennedy of Madison. Both cleared six-feet-three inches, with Kennedy taking first and Douglas second to qualify for state.

Bunker Hill’s Trent Bertelsmann qualified in the 110-meter high hurdles at 15.87 seconds, finishing third.

In the 800-meter run, both Landons – Jason and Jacob – advanced to state finishing second and third in sectional competition. Jas. Landon was second at 2:00.63; and Jac. Landon beat the qualifying time of 2:02.54 to also qualify for state.

Also competing for Carlinville, Bailey Lippold was third in the 3200-meter run at 10:55.85. Cale Williams was fourth at 11:13.83.

Rogers finished seventh in the 10-meter dash at 11.6 seconds. Hughes finished 15th in the 400-meter dash at 57.89; Roper was 16th at 58.84.

Lippold finished 10th in the 1600 meter run at 5:13.91; Williams was 11th at 5:16.05

Cameron Rainey finished 19th in the 200-meter dash at 25.83 seconds.

At the Class 2A Lincoln Regional, among the state qualifiers locally were Staunton’s Carson Rantanen in the 100-meter dash, winning the meet in 10.92 seconds.

Southwestern’s Eugene Kahl advanced in the 200-meter dash, finishing second at 22.77 seconds.