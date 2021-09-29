Cavaliers pound Bulldogs on CHS Football Senior Night
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
Ethen Siglock returned the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown and jump-started the Carlinville High School varsity football team in a 48-13 demoliton of county rival Staunton Sept. 24 – the Cavaliers third win in a row.
“Once again, I thought our special teams and that sort of thing were huge momentum for us,” CHS coach Chad Easterday said.
Carlinville improved to 4-1 overall. Staunton fell to 1-4.
Right from the opening score, which had a two-point conversion attached, the Cavaliers kept their feet on the gas pedal and zipped their way to a 28-0 lead by the end of the first quarter.
Staunton silenced the raucous CHS faithful and restored some hope when Jacob Dillon broke free for a 58-yard touchdown run on a perfectly executed reverse play in the opening minute of the second quarter. Dillon ended the day with 124 yards on 12 carries for the Dogs.
“I thought they ran the ball well against us,” Easterday said of Staunton. “Hats off to them. They were much improved after a rough week last week.”
Ayden Tiburzi answered by throwing one of his two touchdowns on a 30-yard pass to Siglock in the closing 20 seconds of the half. His other end zone strike was to Ryenn Hart, who found the end zone to cap off Carlinville’s first quarter scoring run. Tiburzi completed 12 of 14 attempts for 197 yards and rushed for 31 on three carries that included a nine-yard quarterback keeper touchdown.
The Cavaliers took a 35-6 advantage into the locker room.
Carlinville then put up a third quarter score on both sides of the ball to trigger a running clock. Team-leading tackler (9) Aaron Wills sacked Staunton quarterback Sam Best deep in Bulldogs’ territory and forced a fumble that Jake Schwartz returned four yards for a touchdown. After the CHS defense held on the ensuing drive, Siglock was on the loose again. This time, the senior showed off his quickness on a 56-yard punt return to the house.
In a fourth quarter battle of the benches, Staunton had a 7-0 edge. Ty Abernathy scored a touchdown for the Dogs on a nine-yard carry with six and a half minutes remaining.
Carlinville produced 291 yards offense compared to Staunton’s 196.
Along with the damage he caused on special teams’ plays, Siglock led the Cavaliers in receiving yards with 77. Carson Wiser added 68 on three catches.
Mason Patton contributed with a touchdown and 45 yards on 15 carries.
Best struggled to get any momentum generated through the air, only completing two passes and attempting six, but was the Dogs’ defensive leader with seven tackles.
