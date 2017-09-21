Cavaliers post wins over Gillespie, Greenville, Williamsville

GILLESPIE (Sept. 21, 2017) – Seven different players scored, including five with their first career varsity goal, in Carlinville’s 7-0 win at Gillespie Thursday in boys high school soccer.

The Cavies improved to 5-5, 3-0 in the South Central Conference.

Matt Schmidt added a goal and five assists as Carlinville got all its goals in the first half, the first two coming off corner kicks.

Schmidt assisted on Matt Reynolds’ goal at 1:25 and Kenneth Alepra’s goal at 3:35.

Trey Gall assisted on Mitch Proctor’s goal at 7:14 to make it 3-0.

Around 10 minutes later, Tristen Burns netted a goal, assisted by Schmidt at 17:59.

At 27:51, Schmidt assisted on Trey Gall’s goal to make it 5-0.

Tucker Green scored at 33:34 off a Schmidt assist and Schmidt added the final goal at 38:24 off a Burns assist.

Carlinville held a 15-0 edge in shots with Andrew DeNeve picking up the win in goal.

Carlinville 3, Greenville 2

The Comets scored in the first minute of the game Saturday, but got just one other the rest of the way.

Schmidt would score three goals of his own and the Cavies made it hold up in a 3-2 win over Greenville.

The Cavaliers are now 6-5, 4-0 in the conference.

Greenville scored at 0:39 to take the early lead and held that lead for most of the first half.

At 31:52, Adin Fleischer assisted on Schmidt’s first goal, tying the match 1-1.

Schmidt scored about three minutes later, unassisted, to give the Cavies a 2-1 lead which would be taken to halftime.

In the second half, Greenville tied the match at 11:15, but Carlinville had plenty of time left to get the game-winner.

It came at 23:08, Schmidt, assisted from Landon Eades, got the go-ahead goal and complete the hat trick in the process.

Carlinville hand Greenville both put eight shots on goal. DeNeve made six saves to five saves for the Comet goalie.

Greenville held a 7-5 edge in corner kicks.

Carlinville 1, Williamsville 0

At Carlinville’s Loveless Park, the Cavies edged the Bullets behind a first-half goal and 11 saves from DeNeve in goal.

Schmidt scored the only goal of the game at 18:12 of the first half, assisted by Gall, as Schmidt dribbled past the defense to the front of the net.

Williamsville outshot Carlinville 11-5. Schmidt and Gall each had two shots and Eades had the other shot for the Cavies (7-5).

The Bullets had five corner kicks to one for Carlinville.

Hillsboro 3, Staunton 0

At Hillsboro, Mitchell Beck scored twice as the Toppers shut out Staunton.

Dylan Partridge made eight saves for Staunton (5-3, 3-2). Hillsboro is 5-0 in the conference.

North Mac 4, Pana 0

At Pana, the North Mac squad won a battle of the Panthers.

Ryan Gustafson scored twice and Matthew Crawford made eight saves in recording the shutout win.

Carlinville’s Tucker Jones pushes the ball forward in the Cavaliers’ 7-0 win at Gillespie last week. Photo/Jan Dona