Cavaliers place three in top five at Porta Invite

PETERSBURG (Dec. 14, 2017) – Carlinville’s wrestling team competed with a 14th place finish out of 25 teams at the Porta Invitational Saturday in Petersburg.

The Cavaliers mustered 67 points, tied with Farmington for 14th.

Litchfield won the team title with 213 points, outlasting Porta’s 155.5 and Tremont’s 145. Mt. Olive finished eighth with 109 points.

Nate Burns (132 pounds) led the Cavies with a third place finish, wining three of four matches. He opened by beating Porta JV’s Caleb Hughes by pin at 2:15, then won a 108 decision over Porta’s Cameron Shocky.

Burns lost to Tremont’s Tanner Finin in a 4-2 decision in a semifinal. Burns took third by beating Knoxville’s Zack Dean by pin at 1:10.

Tristen Burns took fourth for the Cavaliers at 170 pounds. He pinned Carson Hale of Warrensburg at 0:28, pinned Drew Killam of Auburn in 1:56 before losing a 12-2 major decision to Riverton’s Grant Ripperda.

Chase Hartweg of West Hancock took third by beating T. Burns by a 4-3 decision in the third place match.

Finishing fifth for the Cavaliers was Tucker Hughes at 145 pounds. He pinned Riverton’s Ian Hofferkamp at 1:16, then lost 12-4 to Jacob Thompson of Midwest Central.

Hughes pinned Sacred Heart Griffin’s Mason Clem at 1:28 and pinned Litchfield’s Tyler Thiessen at 3:06 to take fifth place.

Keagan Broadus was seventh for the Cavaliers at 138 pounds. He pinned Micah Weiss at 1:08 before losing a pair of matches by pin.

Broadus pinned Porta JV’s Jacob Vanderwert at 1:44 to place seventh.

Brandon Miller (195) was eighth as he lost three matches by pin, to Zac Wagenbach of Tremont at 3:16; to Noah Fitzpatrick of Kewanee at 2:50 and to Ethen Leesman of Porta JV at 1:20.

Chase Michaelis (152) won his first match by pin over Marshall Hughes of Hillsboro at 1:35. Mt. Olive’s Maxx Fritz then pinned Michaelis at 0:22 and he lost a 12-2 major decision to Cade Helton of Shelbyville.

Stephen Otten (182) lost a pair of matches by pin, against Blaine Dell of Pittsfield at 1:05 and Isiah Jennings of Knoxville at 1:25.

Mt. Olive’s Jonny Darrah won the 160-pound weight class, while Fritz got second at 152 pounds. Justin Osmoe was second at 182 pounds for the Wildcats. John Aljets was sixth at 285 pounds. Amber Speitel of Mt. Olive was eighth at 106, as was Jacob Bailey at 170.

Carlinville hosts a dual meet on Thursday at the Intermediate School.