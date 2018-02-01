Cavaliers perfect from floor in fourth to squash Shells

By Eric Becker

ROXANA (Feb. 1, 2018) – Making all eight shots from the field in the fourth quarter, Alan Cooper’s Carlinville boys basketball team recorded a come-from-behind 53-45 win at Roxana Friday night.

While CHS did not lead until the 5:22 mark of the fourth quarter, they surged ahead at the right time to win on the road in the conference for the second time this season.

CHS improved to 8-14, 2-2 in the South Central Conference. Roxana slipped to 4-18, 0-5 in the loop.

The Shells came out firing from three-point range, making three in the first quarter and five for the first half in establishing an early lead.

Joe Fraser’s three-point hit at the end of the first quarter brought the Cavaliers within 11-10 after a stanza.

Andrew Beckman went to work in the second for the Shells, scoring on back-to-back baskets to open the second quarter.

The Shells with a 9-2 run took a 20-12 lead.

Collin Gibbel came in and gave the Cavaliers some good minutes late in the half, converting a two-point and a long three-point field goal to pull the Cavaliers within 22-19.

A Beckman three-pointer gave Roxana a 25-19 halftime lead.

Both offenses hit five field goals a piece in the third quarter as the game heated up a tad.

Roxana still led for the duration of the quarter, and by as many as seven at 34-27.

The Cavaliers got rebound baskets from Briley Roper and Logan Rosentreter during a 6-3 run to end the quarter, and the Cavaliers trailed 37-33 entering the fourth.

But the Cavies would make all eight shots from the field in the fourth quarter.

Hoops from Jarret Easterday and Finn Bowman knotted the game at 37.

Roxana took a brief lead once again on a free throw at 38-37.

Will Walton scored while being fouled at 5:22 left showing on the game clock, giving the Cavies their first lead of the night at 39-38.

The surge continued over the net three minutes, as the Cavies scored eight straight to take command at 45-38.

Roper had a steal at mid-court, and his subsequent assist to Josh Hinzman on a basket made it 43-38 with 3:14 remaining. Easterday scored on a drive to the basket at 2:25 for a 45-38 lead.

Roxana went stone cold from the field, missing their first 11 shots of the quarter until getting a pair of baskets in the final 24 seconds.

Carlinville pushed the lead to 49-40 on a Easterday field goal and two free throws from Fraser with 1:28 remaining.

Bowman’s drive to the basket with 39 seconds left made it 51-40 and put the game out of reach for Roxana.

The Cavaliers shot 21 of 40 from the field and just seven of 16 at the foul line, with 12 turnovers.

Once again, it was a balanced offensive attack as the Cavies did not have any make double digits in points.

Bowman and Easterday had nine points each, followed by Fraser with eight; Walton seven; Roper six; Gibbel and Hinzman five each and Rosentreter four points.

Roxana made 17 of 52 from the field, and four of six at the foul line with 11 turnovers. The Shells got 20 points from Beckman to lead all scorers. Jacob Golenor hit three from long range for nine points.

Roxana took the JV win, 69-60 in a high-scoring contest.

Carlinville returns to action on Friday night as they host Hillsboro at 7:30 p.m.