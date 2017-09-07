Cavaliers pass first home test, rout Gillespie behind Easterday six TD passes

Cavaliers pass first home test, rout Gillespie behind
CARLINVILLE (Sept. 7, 2017) – Jarret Easterday threw for 354 yards and six touchdown passes Friday night to lead the Carlinville Cavaliers to a home-opening win over rival Gillespie, 63-20.
The Cavaliers (2-0) started quickly and didn’t let up in winning its home opener over the 0-2 Miners. Carlinville travels to Litchfield on Friday night to meet the 0-2 Purple Panthers.
The Cavies scored 80 seconds into the contest on a 70-yard pass from Easterday to Kyle Dixon. Tucker Hughes made the first of nine extra-points to make it a 7-0 game.
Just 61 seconds later, as Carlinville recovered an onsides kick, Hughes ran it in from 13 yards out to give Carlinville a 14-0 lead. With 5:32 left in the opening quarter, the Cavaliers third touchdown was a 67-yard pass from Easterday to Jake Ambuel.
Gillespie got on the board in the final minute of the first quarter as Dom Taylor took it 16-yards to paydirt. Grant Stinnett’s kick made it 21-7 after one quarter of play.
Carlinville stacked it up in the second quarter with three more Easterday touchdown passes. A 60-yarder to Donovan King just 30 seconds into the second quarter made it 28-7. With 7:50 left in the half, Ambuel’s second touchdown catch of the night was a 13-yarder from Easterday.
Hughes ran in a seven-yard touchdown with 6:25 left in the half, and a 35-yard pass from Easterday to Dixon with 3:59 left in the half gave Carlinville a commanding 49-7 halftime lead.
Easterday completed his six-pack of touchdown passes with a 38-yarder to Josh Hinzman just 19 seconds into the second half.
After Gillespie closed the gap to 56-14 on an Anthony Kravanya 10-yard run with 4:03 left in the third, the Cavaliers got its final score of the night with just under a minute left in the third.
Ethan Wallace hauled in a 48-yard touchdown from Michael Byots to make it a 63-14 game. Gillespie got a 50-yard touchdown pass from Joe Carter to Taylor with 7:42 left in the game, for the final points of the high-scoring IHSA South Central Conference contest.
The Cavaliers all together threw for 420 yards and seven touchdowns. Easterday was 10 of 15 passing for 354 yards and six scores. Byots completed all three of his passes for 66 yards and another touchdown.
Dixon had three catches for 111 yards and two touchdowns, King had two catches for 100 yards with a score and Ambuel had three catches for 88 yards and two scores.
Hughes rushed for 46 yards with seven carries and scored twice to lead the ground game.
Dixon had 13 tackles, six solo and NIck Walton had eight tackles, two solo, to lead the defensive edge. Tyler Hughes had six tackles, one solo, while A.J. Chapman also had six tackles. Max Rogers had two sacks and Jordan Bressler added another. Blaze Ballowe recovered a fumble, caused by Rogers.
For Gillespie, Kravanya rushed for 57 yards on 12 attempts, and Taylor added 10 yards on six carries. Carter completed nine of 23 passes for 165 yards and a score. Kravanya caught three passes for 67 yards; Taylor had four for 59 and Devin Stroh three catches for 41 yards.