Cavaliers outlast Miners on volleyball court

Cavaliers outlast Miners in prep volleyball Thursday

GILLESPIE (Sept. 21, 2017) – Sydney Bates had 13 assists and six ace serves, along with five kills to lead the Carlinville volleyball team to a 25-10, 25-12 victory at Gillespie Thursday evening.

The Cavaliers evened their record at 6-6, 4-2 in the conference. A good Roxana team comes to town Tuesday evening.

Alyssa DeSpain had 11 digs, while Sarah DeNeve and Taylor Wills had six digs each. Anna Chew had five kills for the Cavaliers.

Gillespie (2-8, 0-4) got four kills and four ace serves from Abby Parker. Mackenzie Kasarda and Sydney Bires had three assists each. Emily Schmidt, Lexie Bussman and Kasarda all had three digs for the Miners.

Mt. Olive def. Morrisonville

At Morrisonville, the Wildcats got coach Amanda Osmoe her first head coaching win with Mt. Olive, a 17-25, 25-21, 25-23 win over the Mohawks Thursday night.

Mt. Olive (1-10) got seven kills and six blocks from Rachael Kernich. MaZenzy Sorsen had nine points, an ace, three kills and three blocks. Kaleigh Ziglar had 11 assists, while Savannah Bruhn had 12 digs and an ace.

Miranda Matta had 10 digs and seven points. Lilly Gretak had seven points and five assists.

GFNW def. West Central

At Greenfield, the Tigers came back to beat the West Central Cougars 19-25, 25-18, 25-13 on Thursday night.

Kassidy Walters had 14 kills for GFNW (2-3, 2-1 WIVC). Hailey Driscoll added four kills and a block.

Brooke Gibbs had two ace serves, while Walters added 14 digs. Carly Gregory had 19 assists for GFNW.

Lincolnwood def. Gillespie

At Raymond, the Lancers continued an early-season surge by pouning the Miners 25-5, 25-14 Monday night.

Kasarda had seven digs for Gillespie, while Ally Clay had an ace serve and four kills. Clay also had five assists. The Miners are 2-9.

GFNW def. South County

At Waverly, the Tigers improved to 5-6 by defeating the Vipers Monday on the road.

Driscoll recorded 13 digs and seven kills ; Gregory had 13 assists; Walters had five kills and two aces.

Sydney Bates of Carlinville flips a pass over the net at Gillespie last week in volleyball action. Photo/Jan Dona