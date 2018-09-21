Cavaliers outlast Miners in soccer action

Carlinville boys’ soccer continued its stellar start to the 2018 season by defeating Gillespie 6-1 on the road Thursday afternoon.

The Cavaliers built a 2-0 halftime lead on goals by Adin Fleischer, assisted off a Matt Schmidt corner kick at 30:30 for the first goal of the game. Later, Nate Burns with a throw-in pass to Schmidt, and the senior put home the second goal to make it 2-0 at 31:57.

Carlinville scored four times in the second half, started by a goal from Michael Douglas, assisted from Landon Eades at 11:58. Nearly three minutes later, Trey Gall scored unassisted to make it 4-0.

The Miners got on the board with a Trevor Campbell unassisted goal at 22:34, making it a 4-1 game.

Carlinville countered with a Gall goal, assisted by Schmidt at 26:24 and a Brandon Miller goal at 27:29, off the defense of the Miners, to make it a 6-1 game.

The Cavies are now 8-2, 4-0 in the conference. The Cavaliers had a 16-3 edge in shots and 15-1 edge in corner kicks.

Andrew DeNeve made two saves in goal for Carlinville, while Cameron Crow had 10 saves in net for Gillespie.

The Cavaliers had 10 fouls to eight for the Miners.