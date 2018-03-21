Cavaliers open season with 7-0 win over North Mac

Cavaliers open season with 7-0 win over North

CARLINVILLE (March 22, 2018) – The defending regional champion Carlinville Cavaliers girls’ soccer team opened shop Monday afternoon against North Mac at home.

Ashley Hayes’ squad jumped out to an early lead within the first six minutes and coasted to a 7-0 win over visiting North Mac at Loveless Park.

Adriann Welte scored the first two goals of the season for Carlinville (1-0), as she connected at 5:32 off a Taylor Wills assist and at 16:28 off a Skylar Nickel assist.

At 29:34, Rory Drew’s goal assisted by Wills gave the Cavaliers a 3-0 lead. Right before the half, Olivia Turley’s goal assisted by Gracie Reels made it 4-0.

In the second half, Lexy West got on the board with a goal, assisted by Lynde Gibbs at 41:48. Wills scored the final two goals at 51:51, assisted by Welte, and unassisted at 57:15.

Wills finished with two goals and two assists. Welte added two goals and an assist.

Sarah DeNeve got the win despite not having any action come toward her goal in the game.

Carlinville outshot North Mac 30-0. The Cavies had the only two fouls of the game, and all three corner-kick attempts as well.

Monday’s game at Jersey was rained out.