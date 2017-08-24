Cavaliers open defense of state runner-up status
By Eric Becker
CARLINVILLE (Aug. 24, 2017) – Playing 14 weeks was a goal of the Carlinville football team last year. Getting to that point is much easier said than done, however.
But, after a blowout and three heart-pounding playoff victories, there stood the Cardiac Cavies in the Class 3A state title game in Champaign.
While it didn’t end the way they wanted, the 2017 Cavaliers have a chance to etch their own legacy into the football history of Carlinville High School.
Entering his 10th season, head coach Chad Easterday and the Cavies head to Hillsboro Friday night to meet the Hiltoppers, expected to be a strong force in the ultra-tough South Central Conference. Game time is 7 p.m.
“You don’t come off that type of year without having some high expectations for this year,” Easterday said. “Our kids are excited. Obviously, they’ve gotten tons of practice and some of them have title game experience. I think that will carry on into the season.”
The Cavaliers lost a lot of offensive talent from last year, including running back Jacob Dixon, quarterback Adam Walton and wide receiver Brady Jamieson. Replacing such key clogs may seem like a huge task, the Cavaliers have been down this road before without skipping a beat.
“You don’t replace Jacob Dixon,” Easterday said. “When we’ve had other great running backs in this program you don’t necessarily say you are going to replace them. You find new people to step up and fill their role. It could be two people, it could be one and a half person.”
Garrett Campbell, Tucker Hughes or even quarterback Jarret Easterday could assume some roles in the running game.
“We may have a different tweak on the offense, we don’t really know how that’s going to happen until we get some game experience,” Easterday said. “Offensively in general we bring back some good skill kids.”
J. Easterday returns to a starting role as the quarterback, after filling in for Walton two years ago as a freshman. The junior will look to top receiver threats include Jake Ambuel, Donovan King, Kyle Dixon and Josh Hinzman.
“People don’t realize those people have more experience than on paper what it looks like,” C.Easterday said.
The offensive line includes returners Daniel Card, Gabe Long on the left side; Blaze Ballowe on right side; and Jordan Chism at center.
Defensively, the Cavies try to replace Dylan Chism and his knack for making key tackles and many tackles in a game.
Campbell, A.J. Chapman, Ethan Wallace at linebackers; Hinzman, King and K.Dixon all started at defensive backs last year for the Cavaliers. Ambuel and Hughes also played those positions in key situations last year.
“That is a huge plus that we return almost all of our secondary,” C.Easterday said.
Up front, Card, Long, Max Rogers, Ballowe, Jordan Chism and Jordan Bressler will help shore up that aspect of the defense.
Hughes returns as a kicker and Matt Schmidt, a dual sport athlete (soccer) will anchor the kicking duties on special teams for Carlinville.
“Hopefully our kicking game will stay as strong as it has been in the past,” C.Easterday said. “We don’t feel like there’s a huge loss there either.”
C.Easterday assessed his team’s strengths and weaknesses heading into the season.
“The biggest weakness we have out there obviously is those kids who saw reps are stepping into the one role instead of the half role,” C.Easterday said. “There’s a certain amount of uncertainty that comes with that.
“One of our greatest strength is we’re going to be able to put on the field an average athletic ability which is just as good or better than last year’s. Athletically across the board I think we are just as athletic as we were last year. It’s just spread over many positions.”
Easterday said the goal is no different this week – playing 14 weeks.
“Being 9-0 is good, but it’s not necessarily a goal we put on the board. Getting to the playoffs and getting that second to third round playoff berth is really something that Carlinville tradition is about.
“We haven’t shied away from the fact there is a target on us. We welcome that type of environment and want that kind of challenge every Friday night.”
The schedule changes this year, something that C.Easterday is certainly looking forward to as the Cavies host Gillespie in their home opener Sept. 1 before heading to Litchfield and Pana.
The Pana game, week four, is the lone game not to change on the schedule. Pana is the only team to have beaten Carlinville each of the last two years.
“It’s exciting and we finally have it implemented,” C.Easterday said. “I personally like it in a closed conference. The rotation is a very good thing.”
He calls Friday’s opening game a good early test. Carlinville took a week seven win at Hillsboro last October.
“When that game happens, it’s always a physical, loud, aggressive environment that is football,” C.Easterday said. “They (Hillsboro) bring back some great skill kids. They have some key line issues they have deal with. It should be a good football game.”
In no particular order, Vandalia, Pana, Hillsboro and Greenville are four area contenders battling with Carlinville for conference supremacy this year, C.Easterday said.
Going undefeated will be a challenge.
“A lot of teams in our conference are very similar to us,” C.Easterday said. “I think there are a lot of question marks that will be solved weeks one through three. You may see one of us get those question marks solved faster than the other one and squeak out a 9-0 season, I don’t know. On any given time, the top four or five can beat any each other on a regular basis. I think we’re balanced again.”
The 2017 Carlinville High School varsity football team includes, front row, from left, Jordan Bressler, Matt Schmidt, Seth Taylor, Collin Gibbel, London Simmons, Gabe Long, Daniel Card, Cole Combs and Noah Buford; middle row, Michael Byots, Jahraven Johnson, Chase Lawless, Kameron Sancamper, Rayme Lewis, Tucker Hughes, assistant coach John Reels, assistant coach Quinn Steiner, assistant coach Ryan Tosh, assistant coach Alan Cooper, head coach Chad Easterday, assistant coach Ken Garrison, assistant coach Mike Bolomey, assistant coach Michael Morrison, assistant coach Don Borgini, Aidan Naugle, Dylan Cunningham, Colton DeLong, Clay Crowe, Sam Tieman, Jack Kessinger and Ethan Wallace. Back row, Christian Griffith, Will Kincaid, Tyler Reels, Hunter Robinson, Jonathan Stilwell, Reid Kleeman, Alex Dawson, Blaze Ballowe, Nick Walton, A.J. Chapman, Donovan King, Dyllan Shaw, Jarret Easterday, Max Rogers, Byran Golbricht, Alex Morton, Josh Hinzman, Garrett Campbell, Jake Ambuel, Tyler Hughes, Logan Rosentreter, Colten Perkins, Jeffrey Stufflebean, Jordan Chism and Kyle Dixon. Not pictured is Cyler McClain.