Cavaliers open boys basketball season

CARLINVILLE (Nov. 30, 2017) – Last year’s Carlinville boys basketball team lost a lot of close games and never really got on track until late in the season.

They finished 7-24, 2-7 in the South Central Conference. They opened shop at Gillespie on Tuesday. The first home game is Friday against East Alton-Wood River.

Part of the slow start last year may have had to do with the fact the football team played in the state championship game and several players did not practice until very close to the first game of the season.

Head coach Alan Cooper returns this year with a team which has had a full two weeks of practice heading into Tuesday’s season-opener at Gillespie.

“Everybody’s in, everybody knows what’s going on,” said Cooper. “I feel like we’re a lot farther along in terms of getting things installed and having things put in then we were a year ago. That’s a big plus, and we have a lot of guys returning.”

The Cavaliers have two seniors in Joe Fraser and Josh Hinzman.

“They both played considerable minutes last year,” Cooper said.

A big junior class of players includes Collin Gibbel, Finn Bowman, Jarret Easterday, Andrew DeNeve, Will Walton, Logan Rosentreter and Travis Osborn.

“The junior class has really improved over the offseason,” Cooper noted.

Sophomores on the varsity roster include Aiden Naugle, Michael Byots and Briley Roper.

While the team has been practicing for two weeks, getting the call to head to midcourt for the season-opening jump ball is something the Cavaliers are ready for come Tuesday night.

“We going to put everything together which is something we haven’t been able to do in the last two or three years,” Cooper said. “Just seemed we were running behind trying to get things installed. We’re going to go through a scrimmage and hopefully see some things at game speed.”

Southwestern is the defending conference champion. Although they lost their big man in Colin Baumgartner to graduation, the Birds do return a solid group of guards, including Justin Bailey and Caden Heyen.

“Their guard play will be fine,” Cooper said of Southwestern. “They lose some size inside but their guard play will be very tough.”

Cooper also says Hillsboro will be a tough conference foe as well, and the other teams, including Greenville, will be among those battling for conference supremacy this season.

“Hillsboro returns a really, really strong core from last year,” Cooper said. “Then I think there’s some parity through the middle to the bottom. I expect us to really compete.”

Members of the Carlinville Cavaliers varsity basketball team for the 2017-18 season, front row, from left, are: Will Walton, Jarret Easterday, Joe Fraser, Josh Hinzman, Finn Bowman, Andrew DeNeve, Collin Gibbel. Back row: Head coach Alan Cooper, Aiden Naugle, Michael Byots, Logan Rosentreter, Travis Osborn, Briley Roper, assistant coach Quinn Steiner.

Members of the Carlinville Cavaliers junior varsity boys basketball team for the 2017-18 season, front row, from left, are: Jack Kessinger, Austin Key, Michael Byots, Briley Roper, Collin Gibbel, Aiden Naugle, Andrew DeNeve. Back row: Head coach Alan Cooper, Parker Fikes, Finn Bowman, Austin Hemken, Logan Rosentreter, Travis Osborn, Matt Reynolds, Ryhann Karrick, assistant coach Quinn Steiner.

Members of the Carlinville Cavaliers freshman boys basketball team for the 2017-18 season, front row, from left, are: Cole Tapscott, Mason Drake, Lonny Rosentreter, JD Byots, Zack Reed, Alex Strutner. Back row: Head coach Alan Cooper, Jeff Nejmanowski, Aiden Tosh, Chance Pointer, assistant coach Quinn Steiner. Not pictured: Jarid Winsel.