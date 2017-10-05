Cavaliers need PKs to get past EAWR

CARLINVILLE (Oct. 5, 2017) – Carlinville was down in penalty kicks heading to the fifth round, but three straight East Alton-Wood River misses, countered by the two final makes by Carlinville, netted the Cavaliers a 2-1 win in a Thursday afternoon contest at Loveless Park.

The Cavaliers improved to 10-7 with the win. Both teams scored second half goals to break a scoreless tie at the half.

The Cavies scored at 33:12, as Trey Gall scored, assisted by Matt Schmidt, a one-timer off a rebound.

EAWR tied it about six minutes later on a goal, and it stood 1-1 after regulation.

Instead of overtime, they went to penalty kicks. The first three scored for East Alton, while Carlinville made just two of its first four as Schmidt and Adin Fleischer netted early goals in the penalty kicks.

EAWR missed its fourth and fifth attempts, and Nate Burns tied the PKs with a goal on the Cavies’ fifth shooter.

After an EAWR miss, TJ Gosnell got the game-winning goal for the Cavaliers in round six.

EAWR held a 7-4 edge in shots, while Carlinville had four corner kicks to three for EAWR.

Andrew DeNeve made six saves in goal for the Cavaliers to earn the win. Andrew Raymond of East Alton made three saves for the Oilers.

Carlinville 1, North Mac 0

In the first Route 4 Showcase at Blackburn College Saturday, the Cavies outlasted North Mac with a second half goal.

Schmidt nailed the game-winner off a free kick from 22 yards just 2:19 into the second half, breaking a scoreless draw to that point.

DeNeve made four saves in goal for the Cavies. Carlinville had a 8-4 edge in shots. North Mac had seven corner kicks to three for North Mac.

Carlinville improved to 11-7; North Mac is 10-7-2.

Regionals

Announcement came Friday from the IHSA, of the pairings for the upcoming Class 1A Carlinville Regional soccer tournament.

The tournament will actually start on Saturday with tenth-seeded Gillespie traveling to number seven seed Staunton for a kickoff at 10 a.m.

The winner of that match advances to Wednesday, October 11th’s first regional semifinal at 4:30 p.m. against the top-seed, Beardstown.

Carlinville, the sixth seed, faces No. 4 Springfield Lutheran at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 11.

The winners of the Oct. 11 matches advances to the Oct. 14 regional final at 10 a.m.

Carlinville’s Landon Eades tries to track down a ball along the sideline Thursday against East Alton-Wood River

Adin Fleischer attempts to head a ball toward the goal against East Alton-Wood River last Thursday in Carlinville.