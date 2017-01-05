Cavaliers lose pair of close girls games in tourney; topple Staunton

Cavaliers lose pair of close girls games in

By Eric Becker

An overtime loss and a close loss to a rival sent the Carlinville girls basketball team to the new year in a bit of a sour mood.

The team settled for fourth place at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, losing to Nokomis in overtime 47-44 on Wednesday, and losing to Gillespie 44-39 on Thursday in the third place game.

Against Nokomis, the first half kind of mirrored that of a night earlier when they struggled mightily for offense.

But after trailing most of the game, Carlinville took the lead late in the game for about 20 seconds, before Nokomis forced overtime and eventually won the game.

“It’s encouraging to have the guts to come back, so I’m proud of the girls in that sense,” said Carlinville head coach Darrin DeNeve. “We had several chances and we just couldn’t necessarily take advantage of them. But that’s not to say we didn’t make any plays down the stretch.”

After taking a 5-0 lead on the Redskins, Nokomis answered with 10 straight points, led by Taylor Lohman and Kerstyn Hughes with eight of the 10 points. Nokomis led 10-7 after one quarter as Olivia Olroyd scored on a putback basket at the quarter buzzer.

But the offense would be hard to come by as Carlinville would be outscored seven to six in the second quarter.

Sydney Cania did hit a three-pointer for Carlinville, but the Cavies were down 17-13 at the half.

Lohman opened the third quarter with two straight hoops, and the Redskins biggest lead would reach nine, 22-13.

But a rebound basket off a missed free throw by Emma Griffith, coupled with a three-pointer from Rachel Olroyd, cut the deficit to 22-19.

Nokomis went back up 29-21 but Sydney Bates hit a three pointer and Lydia Albertine scored on a steal and layup to make it 29-26 Nokomis after three quarters.

Carlinville would fight back into the game even further in the fourth, getting within 31-30 on hoops from Hannah Lair and Grace Zachary.

It would be Zachary getting hot from the field in the fourth quarter with four field goals that brought the Cavaliers back into the lead for the first time since early in the game.

A three-pointer by Alyssa Huber off an inbounds play after a timeout gave Nokomis a 38-34 lead with 1:51 to play.

R.Olroyd hit a pair of free throws and after a Nokomis turnover, Bates hit two free throws to knot the game at 38-38.

Another Redskins turnover followed, and the Cavaliers came up with one of their best plays in recent history, according to DeNeve, when Lair fed Zachary with a beautiful pass into the lane and a go-ahead layup with 46 seconds left.

“That was I think the most beautiful basketball play we’ve ran in a long time,” DeNeve said. “That was a clutch play by all five of those girls to be able to handle that situation and play with that kind of composure.”

Carlinville’s 40-38 lead was its first since 5-3 early in the game. It would be short-lived, however, as Lohman scored on a basket and foul with 24.8 seconds left to tie the game 40-40.

The free throw was missed and the game remained tied. R. Olroyd was attempting to catch a pass when she was hit and went to the floor in pain with a shoulder injury with 8.6 seconds left.

R. Olroyd would leave the game and not return, leaving DeNeve to find a shooter for the subsequent free throw.

Cania entered off the bench, but missed the front end of a one-and-one situation. The game would find its way to overtime.

Shorthanded with two players fouled out and another injured, the Cavies still didn’t quit.

“We were a little more shorthanded than usual,” DeNeve said. “But by the same token, it went down to the final 10 seconds of overtime. Our girls that were in there fought and you have to give them credit for that.”

Carlinville got within 45-44 on a Zachary putback with one minute left. Following a Nokomis turnover, the Cavies missed on a go-ahead three-point attempt.

Eventually, Carlinville would turn the ball over after getting another chance, and Huber hit two free throws with 7.2 seconds left and Nokomis would hang on.

Zachary scored 18 points for Carlinville while R.Olroyd and Bates had five points each. Albertine and Lair had four points each; O.Olroyd and Cania three points each and Griffith two points.

Carlinville was 16 of 50 from the field and seven of 14 at the free throw line with 26 turnovers.

Lohman led Nokomis with 20 points and Hughes had 10 for the Redskins, 16 of 49 from the field, 12 of 22 at the foul line with 19 turnovers.

Gillespie 44, Carlinville 39

A very stingy Gillespie defensive effort from start to finish helped the Miners avenge an earlier season loss to the Cavaliers in the third place game of the holiday tournament Thursday afternoon.

The Cavies were handcuffed by nine first quarter turnovers. Still after a steal and layup by R.Olroyd, the Cavies held an 8-6 lead. It was tied 8-8 after a quarter.

Gillespie scored the first seven points of the second quarter and would hold the lead for most of the remainder of the game.

Carlinville got hoops from Lair and Zachary off assists from R.Olroyd and Lair to pull within 15-12, and a steal and layup by R.Olroyd trimmed Gillespie’s lead to 17-15 at halftime.

Gillespie opened the second half with six straight points, four by Amanda Schmidt, to reestablish a 23-15 lead.

R.Olroyd answered with back-to-back three-pointers and the Cavies got within 23-21. Free throws by Zachary made it a 28-27 Gillespie lead heading to the fourth quarter.

Bates opened the fourth quarter with steal and layup, plus a foul, leading to Carlinville’s first lead in a while at 30-28.

Karli Carr hit a three-pointer to give the Miners the lead back at 33-32.

With 2:49 left, Schmidt’s free throws made it a 37-33 Gillespie lead.

Bates found Lair for two points, and Albertine scored on a putback hoop with 1:56 left to tie the game 37-37.

Schmidt answered with a hoop seconds later, but was answered with a Zachary hoop with 80 seconds left.

With 1:04 left, Rylee Jarman hit two free throws and Gillespie led once again, 41-39.

The teams exchanged turnovers, and the Miners were sent to the foul line with under 20 seconds left.

Schmidt missed two, but Paige Niemeyer grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled.

Niemeyer hit two free throws with 15.1 seconds left. Another free throw in the waining seconds enabled Gillespie to win by five, 44-39.

The Cavaliers had 31 turnovers and were 15 of 38 from the field and seven of 14 at the foul line.

R.Olroyd had 13 points and Zachary added 11 for the Cavies. Lair had eight points; Bates five and Albertine two points.

Schmidt had 15 for Gillespie, which was 14 of 50 from the field, 15 of 21 at the foul line with 20 turnovers.

Carlinville 53, Staunton 30

Monday’s makeup conference game had the Cavaliers disposing of Staunton at home, 53-30.

Carlinville improved to 11-6 and 5-1 in the conference.

Staunton (1-13, 0-5) led 9-7 after one quarter behind five points from Ashleigh Painter, including a three-pointer.

Carlinville went on a 20-6 run in the second to lead 27-15 at the half. It was R.Olroyd with four three-pointers in the second quarter providing the highlight for Carlinville.

The Cavies took a 37-25 lead to the fourth quarter.

R.Olroyd had 18 points and Zachary added 14 points for Carlinville. Cania had six points; Lair four; O.Olroyd, Seal, Natalie Kaganich, Taylor Wills and Griffith two each; and Bates had a point.

Kaganich added three assists, while Bates and Zachary had four rebounds each.

Elizabeth Birdsell had nine points to lead Staunton and Painter finished with seven points.