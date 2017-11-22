Cavaliers hold off Panthers in overtime struggle

By Eric Becker

LITCHFIELD (Nov. 23, 2017) – Carlinville head coach Darrin DeNeve appeared more relieved than anything following his girl’s basketball team’s 41-36 overtime win in the opening game of the Litchfield tournament Saturday night.

Playing the host Panthers, the Cavaliers led for most of the way but had to overcome some poor free throw shooting and a late rally in regulation by the Panthers to pull off the win.

Carlinville plays in the tournament Monday against Carlyle and Tuesday against Nokomis. Updates on these games can be found on the newspaper website, www.enquirerdemocrat.com, or on our Facebook page.

Litchfield opened the scoring on a Lizzy Luttrell three-point basket, but the Cavaliers eventually took an 11-6 lead after one quarter as Rachel Olroyd hit a pair of shots and Sydney Bates had a three-point field goal and a pair of free throws.

Sydney Cania’s three-pointer and a hoop from Natalie Kaganich helped the Cavaliers maintain a lead at halftime of 17-15.

Carlinville maintained a slight lead for most of the second half. The third quarter was a slow one, with Litchfield outscoring Carlinville 11-10 and pulled within 27-26 heading to the fourth quarter.

While Carlinville attempted to stay in front, shots were not falling, as the Cavies had just one made shot from the field in the final quarter.

Litchfield took a brief lead at 32-31 in the fourth quarter. The Cavaliers hit three free throws to go in front 34-32. A driving layup with 20 seconds left tied the game, and Litchfield forced overtime.

The Panthers tied the game on a pair of Becky Painter free throws in overtime, 36-36, but had five turnovers and only one shot attempt in the four-minute extra period.

Carlinville went to Emma Griffith for a pair of overtime baskets and the team made three of eight free throws in the overtime which was enough to hold on for the victory, improving to 2-0.

Olroyd, Bates and Griffith each had nine points to lead CHS. Cania added seven points; Jordyn Houseman had three points, while Kayla Seal and Kaganich had two points each.

The Cavies made just 13 of 33 free throws and 13 of 42 from the field for the game.

Litchfield, which struggled with 31 turnovers, got a game-high 14 points from Luttrell. The Panthers were eight of 16 from the free throw line and 12 of 46 from the field.

Griffith finished with six rebounds and four steals along with a pair of blocks. Seal had three assists and five rebounds. Olroyd had four rebounds and a pair of blocks. Bates had six steals.

Carlyle 43, Southwestern 33

In Saturday’s second contest, Carlyle gradually pulled away from the Piasa Birds to claim a day one tournament win.

Led by Brooklynn Smith’s seven first-quarter points, the Indians led 13-11 after eight minutes. The lead expanded to 25-19 at halftime and 31-23 through three quarters.

Southwestern was led by Korrie Hopkins with nine points. Josie Bouillon added seven points. The Birds were five of 11 at the foul line.

Molly Diekemper had 18 points for the Indians, all of which came in the final three quarters. Smith added 10 points. Carlyle was 15 of 27 at the foul line.

The tournament continues into Saturday for the five-team, round-robin competition. The Cavies will be off on Friday and will play Southwestern Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in the final game of the tourney.

Natalie Kaganich of Carlinville is fouled by Litchfield’s Tessa Matthews during second half action Saturday. Photo/Eric Becker