Cavaliers finish Morrisonville tourney, start county

By Eric Becker

MORRISONVILLE (Jan. 18, 2018) – Finish one tournament, head into another. That’s been the recent theme for the Carlinville boys basketball team.

The Cavaliers had a day one bye in the seven-team 100th annual Macoupin County tournament Saturday, enabling them to makeup a contest from the Morrisonville tournament Saturday evening.

The Cavaliers lost to Nokomis Friday night and in overtime fell to Mulberry Grove Saturday to finish the round-robin tournament with a 1-4 record. Carlinville took a 6-12 record into the county tourney.

Nokomis 65, Carlinville 29

The Redskins’ Carter Sabol had 21 points in the first half and 29 for the game as Nokomis took charge in the middle two quarters.

The eventual tournament champion Redskins trailed just once, 2-0, on a Logan Rosentreter hoop.

Nokomis went on a 12-4 run to lead 12-6 after a quarter.

Sabol scored 15 points in the second quarter as Nokomis outscored Carlinville 29-10 to grab a 41-16 halftime lead.

The Cavaliers kept the game close at 15-11 early in the second after a Joe Fraser three-point make.

Then the Redskins ran off eight straight points and 17 of 20 in building a 32-14 lead. Sabol had eight straight points for Nokomis at one stretch.

Nokomis’ run of 26-5 to end the half put the Redskins in front 41-16 at halftime.

The Redskins continued the surge in the third quarter with an 18-7 run to lead 59-23 through three.

Jarret Easterday led the Cavaliers with 10 points, hitting a pair of three-point field goals. Rosentreter scored six; Briley Roper five; Josh Hinzman four; Fraser three and Finn Bowman one point.

Carlinville, which had 21 turnovers, was 10 of 29 from the field and six of eight from the foul line.

Austin McDowell added 11 points for Nokomis, which made 26 of 46 from the field and 11 of 13 free throws with nine turnovers.

Mulberry Grove 76, Carlinville 72 ot

The high-octane offense of Mulberry Grove was on display Friday night, scoring a win over Edinburg.

The Cavaliers had a Saturday night matchup with the Aces, and could not get the win as Mulberry Grove prevailed in overtime.

Alex Franklin hit four three-pointers in the opening quarter as Mulberry Grove led 22-14 on Carlinville after eight minutes. Hinzman had half of Carlinville’s offense in quarter one.

The Aces got eight points from Courtlyn Latham in quarter two. The Cavies countered with a pair of three-pointers from Fraser and six points from Will Walton in pulling within 35-32 at intermission.

The Aces opened up a 53-46 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Roper hit a three-pointer, scoring five points, and Walton made three free throws. Rosentreter contributed a three-point play as the Cavies outscored the Aces 17-10 to force overtime, tied 63-63.

Franklin scored nine of the Aces’ 13 points in the extra four minutes, including five of six free throws.

Fraser had five points in the overtime but it wasn’t enough.

Fraser, an all-tournament team selection, scored 19 points with five three-pointers for Carlinville. Easterday finished with 14 and Walton had 13. Hinzman finished with 11; Rosentreter eight and Roper seven.

Carlinville made 11 of 18 free throws while hitting seven three-point baskets.

Latham and Franklin each had 26 points for Mulberry Grove, and Joey Linnabary had 12 points.

The Aces made nine three-pointers and 11 of 14 free throws.

Carlinville 53, Mt. Olive 48

The Cavies took on Mt. Olive in their county tournament opener Monday night in Girard.

For the second time in less than a month, the Cavaliers won a five-point battle with the Wildcats, this time 53-48.

The Cavaliers won a tournament opener for the third straight time in the last month, having bested Mt. Olive in its own tournament and Edinburg to open the Morrisonville tournament.

Carliinville (7-12) will play Southwestern on Friday night with a trip to the county title game on the line. Mt. Olive will play for fifth place regardless of that outcome.

The Cavies never led in the first half against the Wildcats, as Mt. Olive made its first five shots from the field and sprang to an 11-3 lead. Joey Baum knocked down a three and Quintin Kosowski hit a pair of shots early.

Carlinville got three-point field goals from Roper and from Fraser, and crept within 13-12 after one quarter.

Nick DeVries had a pair of early baskets in the second as the lead for Mt. Olive grew to 19-14.

Walton brought the Cavaliers even with five straight points, but DeVries’ late basket gave the Wildcats a 23-21 halftime lead.

Carlinville took its first lead at 26-25 early in the third quarter, only to see the Wildcats respond with a three-point play from Kosowski and a hoop from Roger Conlee.

Easterday’s basket, and a putback by Walton, plus a foul gave Carlinville the lead back at 31-30.

Baum hit a three-pointer for Mt. Olive which made it 37-34 Wildcats, but Rosentreter scored the final four points of the quarter, and the Cavies took a 38-37 lead to the fourth quarter.

The back-and-forth affair continued down the homestretch of the game.

Fraser hit a pair of triples to give Carlinville a 44-41 lead. Mt. Olive answered with a Baum hoop and free throws by Conlee to take a 45-44 lead.

Roper’s basket at 4:11 remaining gave CHS the lead for good at 46-45. Walton added free throws at 3:37 for a 48-45 lead.

Conlee made a circus shot, drawing a foul at 3:22, but missed the free throw, leaving the Cavies ahead 48-47.

It was 49-48 Carlinville when Easterday knocked down a pair of free throws with 47.7 seconds remaining.

Mt. Olive missed a couple of shots, including a Conlee three that would have tied the game.

Carlinville then missed a pair of free throws and again the Wildcats had an opening. But Baum’s three-point shot to tie the game came up short. Walton rebounded and was fouled, making two game-clinching free throws for the win.

Walton finished with 17 points, and Fraser added 13 with four three-point makes. Easterday scored nine; Rosentreter six; Roper five; Bowman two and Hinzman one point.

Carlinville made 16 of 41 shots from the field and 16 of 22 free throws with 13 turnovers.

DeVries had 16 points and Conlee 11 for Mt. Olive, which made 19 of 47 from the field and seven of 14 free throws, with 11 turnovers.

Carlinville plays Southwestern at 6:30 p.m. Friday in the tournament. Mt. Olive will play for fifth place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.