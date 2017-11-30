Cavaliers finish Litchfield tournament by rallying in second half

Cavaliers finish Litchfield tournament by rallying in second

LITCHFIELD (Nov. 30, 2017) – Carlinville took a little momentum out of the Litchfield tournament after a pair of losses, finishing with a 2-2 mark, tied for second place in the girls’ basketball tournament.

The Cavies defeated Southwestern 46-37 Saturday night in the final game of the tournament. Cavies’ junior Rachel Olroyd was named to the all-tournament team, which recognizes one member of each of the participating teams. The MVP was Molly Diekemper of the tournament champion Carlyle Indians.

Nokomis, Southwestern and Carlinville were all 2-2 in tournament play after Carlyle’s 4-0 mark. Litchfield finished 0-4. Bailey Weible of Southwestern; Taylor Lohman of Nokomis and Lizzy Luttrell of Litchfield were also named to the all-tournament team.

Southwestern opened the game Saturday with a strong start against the Cavaliers, taking a 19-9 lead after one quarter.

Abbey Burns hit three long-range shots in the first eight minutes. Isabella Wolfe added six first quarter points and Lexy Hall had four points as the Birds built a double-digit lead.

Sydney Cania hit a three-point field goal in each quarter, finishing with a team-high 12 points.

Natalie Kaganich added four points in the second quarter, but the Cavaliers still trailed 25-18 at the half.

Olroyd had five points in the third quarter and the Cavaliers would overcome the deficit by late in the third quarter, taking a 34-32 lead to the fourth quarter.

Emma Griffith had all eight of her points in the second half – four in each the third and fourth quarters. Olroyd hit three free throws in the final frame and Cania hit a three-pointer as the Cavaliers (3-2) pulled away to get the win.

Cania had 12 points; Olroyd 10; Griffith eight; Kaganich and Paityn Tieman each had four points; Adriann Welte, Taylor Wills, Sydney Bates and Lexi Egelhoff each had two points.

Carlinville was 18 of 43 from the field and five of seven at the foul line with 15 turnovers.

Bates had five rebounds, six assists and four steals for the Cavaliers. Carlinville had a 20-13 edge in rebounding.

Burns finished with 15 points on five three-point makes for Southwestern (3-4). Wolff had eight points. The Birds made eight three-point field goals of their 11 field goals made total.

Gillespie 52, Carlinville 43

At Gillespie, the Cavies opened conference play Monday night by battling the Miners in front of the Orange Crazies. This time, CHS could not avoid defeat from a slow start.

Gillespie (2-3, 1-0) started quickly and defeated the Cavaliers in the conference opener for both teams, 52-43.

A 13-4 lead for Gillespie after a quarter was 29-22 at halftime. The Miners used a 19-9 spurt in the third to go ahead 48-31, coasting to a victory.

Olroyd scored 15 points for the Cavies (3-3, 0-1). Griffith added 11 points; Bates seven; Kayla Seal four; Cania three; Egelhoff two and Jordyn Houseman one point.

Carlinville was 14 of 24 at the foul line.

Paige Niemeyer had 15 points to pace Gillespie, with Rylee Jarman adding 12 and Karli Carr had 11 with a trio of three-point makes.

CHS is home for Hillsboro Thursday evening.

Southwestern 43, Litchfield 35

Friday night, the Piasa Birds outlasted the Purple Panthers in tournament play.

It was a slow start for Southwestern, which trailed 8-4 after a quarter before rebounding to take a 20-16 halftime lead and 34-28 lead after three quarters.

Burns and Weibel both had 12 points to lead Southwestern. Hall finished with seven points.

Becky Painter had 11 of her 14 points in the second half to pace Litchfield (0-4).

GFNW 60, Triopia 56

At Palmyra, the Tigers opened conference play by defeating Concord Triopia on Monday night.

Triopia led 17-12 after one quarter and 30-26 at the half, but the Tigers rallied.

GFNW (4-0, 1-0) outscored Triopia 20-14 in the third quarter and 14-12 in the final eight minutes.

Kassidy Walters scored 20 points and Jessa Vetter added 11 for GFNW, which was 24 of 54 from the field and five of six at the foul line.

Walters added 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Tigers. Lydia Deiterich had nine rebounds.

Plains 68, North Mac 24

At Virden, the Panthers trailed 45-11 at the half against Pleasant Plains Monday and never recovered in a Sangamo Conference contest.

Allie Kallenbach, Cailyn Martin and Sophie Starks all had six points for North Mac (1-6, 0-3).

Photos by Jan Dona, for the Enquirer-Democrat