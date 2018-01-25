Cavaliers fight hard, finish fourth in county

By Eric Becker

GIRARD (Jan. 25, 2018) – A team in need of a big win nearly came up with a pair over the weekend at the Macoupin County boys basketball tournament in Girard.

But for the Carlinville boys basketball team, this weekend’s competition against county foes Southwestern and Staunton – the top two seeds in the tournament – proved to be highly competitive, although not the result the Cavaliers were seeking despite the efforts.

Carlinville took top-seeded Southwestern to overtime on Friday night before losing 48-40; then lost 40-39 to Staunton as a pair of last-second shots would not fall.

The Cavaliers finished the county in fourth place and take a 7-14 record into Friday’s road conference contest at Roxana.

“Our effort is finally there across the board,” said Carlinville head coach Alan Cooper. “We’re getting it from all five guys who are on the floor at the time. We’ve had a lot fewer mistakes. We have to continue that throughout the rest of the year.”

Carlinville held the lead for a good chunk of the Friday night game against top-seeded Southwestern (13-5). But the Birds forced overtime then took charge late in overtime to advance to the county championship game.

The Birds could not hit outside shots consistently on Friday night, though they scored the first six points of the night on a pair of three pointers from Justin Bailey and Caleb Robinson.

It was 11-7 Birds late but the Cavies rallied to tie the game on a Briley Roper three-pointer at the buzzer.

Carlinville then scored the first six points of the second quarter on two hoops from Finn Bowman and a Roper basket. That capped a 10-0 run which gave the Cavaliers a 17-11 lead.

Southwestern missed 12 of 13 shots in the second, and Carlinville would get four points from Will Walton to lead 21-18 at halftime.

The Cavaliers twice led by five in the third quarter, at 23-18 and 27-22, but the Birds would regain a lead with seven straight points, including a Robinson three-point make.

Carlinville would regroup and get a hoop from Jarret Easterday and a free throw from Bowman to lead 30-29 entering the fourth quarter.

Bailey, one of the Piasa Birds’ top outside threats, fouled out with 3:33 remaining. The Cavaliers held a lead of 33-31 at the time.

Foul shooting would hurt Carlinville down the stretch as they made just four of 10 free throws in the fourth quarter and 16 of 30 for the game.

Carlinville still led 35-31 with 1:37 left in the game however.

Robinson canned a corner three-pointer with 1:16 left to pull within 35-34.

The Cavies missed a free throw but Southwestern misfired from three-point range.

With 24.2 seconds remaining, Walton hit one of two free throws to make it 36-34.

Down the stretch, Caden Heyen was fouled with 4.7 seconds left, and calmly hit both free throws to tie the game, and eventually send the game to overtime.

Easterday made three of four free throws in the first minute of overtime as the Cavies led 39-36.

Southwestern responded with hoops from Heyen and Robinson to lead 40-39 with 2:26 left.

Joe Fraser’s free throw with 1:46 left tied the game 40-40.

Southwestern quickly scored six points in a matter of 48 seconds, getting hoops from Robinson, Addis Moore and a steal/layup from E.J. Kahl to seal the game.

For the Cavaliers, Easterday had eight points; Walton, Roper had seven points each; Bowman had six points; Fraser and Josh Hinzman five points each and Logan Rosentreter two points.

Carlinville made 11 of 30 from the field and 16 of 30 free throws with 17 turnovers.

Southwestern got 19 points from Robinson and 12 from Heyen. The Birds made 16 of 46 from the field and 11 of 12 free throws, with 12 turnovers.

Staunton 40, Carlinville 39

Playing without all-tournament selection Brady Kinder, the Bulldogs battled back to beat the Cavaliers in Saturday’s third-place game.

Once again the Cavaliers led for most of the way only to come up short against the Bulldogs.

“We forced them out of the things they wanted to do, which was good, but their bigs knocked down a couple of big jumpers there in the fourth,” Cooper said. “Had opportunities, just didn’t get them.”

Carlinville opened the game with an Easterday three-point hit. Staunton tied the game 5-5 on a Dylan Hemann triple, but the Cavies then scored seven straight, including a Fraser three-point hit.

Carlinville settled for a 12-9 lead after one quarter.

After Staunton tied the game 16-16 on a Ethan Booth basket and three-point play, the Cavaliers would score five straight points to regain the lead, and took that lead of 23-18 to halftime.

In the third quarter, Walton gave the Cavies a 28-22 lead late in the third quarter. Hoops from Bowman and from Walton set Carlinville to the fourth quarter ahead 32-26.

Staunton closed with 32-31 on a three-pointer from Andrew Novack.

Easterday answered with a three-pointer and a 35-31 lead for Carlinville.

But the Bulldogs kept pushing, scoring seven straight, including two hoops from Booth and a three-pointer from Cylis Cox to give Staunton a 38-35 lead.

A rebound-basket by Hemann with 2:20 left made it 40-36.

Easterday countered with a three-pointer form the left wing with 1:10 remaining, getting within 40-39.

Staunton then turned the ball over with 50 seconds left. The Cavies however committed a turnover with 19 seconds left, and were left to foul Devin Ray with 10 seconds left.

Ray missed the front end of a one-and-one, giving the Cavies a chance.

With 6.1 seconds left, Carlinville called for time.

Fraser missed a contested three-point attempt off the front of the rim, with the rebound coming to Hinzman. He quickly put the shot back up but it came up a bit short as time expired.

Easterday had 15 points; Walton had nine points; Fraser five; Bowman four; Roper, Hinzman and Rosentreter two points each.

The Cavies made 14 of 36 from the field and seven of 10 at the foul line with 12 turnovers.

Booth had 15 points and Hemann 11 for Staunton, which made 17 of 31 from the field and three of nine free throws with 16 turnovers.

The Cavies turn their attention to conference play down the stretch.

“We built some momentum here at least with some effort and being in some ball games,” Cooper said. “Now we have to continue that and find a way to get some wins.”

North Mac 48, Southwestern 44

In Saturday night’s championship game, North Mac fought off Southwestern’s bid to repeat as county champions, winning on their home floor.

It was the fourth title for the Panthers since the merge in 2011, having last won it in 2014.

Bailey scored six nine first-quarter points for Southwestern as they took an 11-7 lead after a quarter.

Bailey had 12 points by halftime. The Birds got three-pointers from Heyen and Ryne Hanslow to stay afloat 20-18 at intermission.

North Mac would take charge in the third quarter, outscoring the Birds 16-7.

Dane VanBuskirk struck for five points, and Zayne Langellier and Sam Mount each had four points in the quarter for North Mac.

In the fourth, the Panthers made 10 of 15 free throws while VanBuskirk had the only two baskets for North Mac.

Southwestern got 10 points in the fourth quarter from Lowis but the Birds would fall short despite making 12 of 15 free throws.

Heyen had 17 points; Bailey and Lowis had 12 points each for Southwestern, which made just 13 of 41 from the field. Bailey and Lowis had four rebounds each and Kahl had three assists.

Mount scored 16 points and VanBuskirk had 13 for the Panthers, which made 17 of 24 free throws for the contest.

Mt. Olive 58, Gillespie 45

In the third place game, the Wildcats held off the Miners in a game which was marred by the ejection of Gillespie coach Casey Sholtis after two quick technicals. It happened with just over a minute left.

Mt. Olive knocked down some free throws to seal the win.

After a 12-12 tie, Mt. Olive led 30-20 at half and 39-34 entering the fourth quarter.

Quintin Kosowski scored 11 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter for Mt. Olive. Roger Conlee had 14 and Joey Baum 12. The Wildcats made 18 of 24 free throws.

Devin Stroh had 16 points for Gillespie, which made 10 of 16 free throws.

Gillespie 54, Bunker Hill 43

These teams each had just one win on the season entering Friday’s tourney contest.

Gillespie advanced to the fifth place game by virtue of a 54-43 win over Bunker Hill Friday night.

The Miners had a 11-7 lead after one quarter behind five points from Michael Robbins.

The lead would stretch to 21-9 at the half and 36-20 through three quarters.

Bunker Hill got within 38-29 in the fourth on a triple by Matthew Weidner, but would get no closer.

Robbins made all 10 of his free throw attempts, finishing with 13 points for Gillespie. Frankie Barrett had 14 points and Anthony Kravanya had 13 for the Miners, which made 19 of 45 from the field and 15 of 27 from the foul line.

Bunker Hill got 17 points from Weidner and 15 from Braden Morris. The Minutemen made nine of 13 free throws and 15 of 48 shots from the field.

North Mac 63, Staunton 45

In Friday’s equivalent to a semifinal matchup, North Mac advanced to the county championship by defeating Staunton.

North Mac led 13-7 after a quarter and 28-17 at halftime.

Another big third quarter, a 23-12 edge, gave North Mac a 51-29 lead through three.

Mount scored 20 points and Langellier scored 12 for North Mac, which made 12 of 17 free throws.

Staunton was led by Kinder and Booth with 13 points each. The Bulldogs were 15 of 23 at the foul line.

Other all-tournament selections were Mount and Langellier of North Mac, and Heyen and Robinson of Southwestern, along with Kinder of Staunton.

Will Walton of Carlinville scores on a reverse layup in the second half Saturday against Staunton in the third-place game.

Anthony Kravanya of Gillespie takes a shot against Mt. Olive’s Max Schwab at the Macoupin County tournament Saturday.