Cavaliers fend off Southwestern to stay perfect in SCC

Cavaliers fend off Southwestern to stay perfect in

CARLINVILLE (April 26, 2018) – After a scoreless first half, it didn’t take Carlinville long to get on the board in the second half, and it held up in a 1-0 win over visiting Southwestern Thursday afternoon at Carlinville’s Loveless Park.

The first half saw both teams possess the ball near midfield for a good chunk of the half.

Carlinville had the more chances at net in the first half, but Sabrina Burns made a few saves in the first half to keep the game scoreless.

The Birds got the ball down toward goalie Sarah DeNeve for one good chance in the first half but came up empty.

Early in the second half, Skyler Nickel fed Rory Drew for a breakaway goal which made it 1-0 at the 41:27 mark.

That goal would stand up as the only one of the game. Carlinville outshot Southwestern 18-2 and had six corner kicks to none for the Piasa Birds. Southwestern committed six fouls to one for Carlinville.

The Birds, which had won just two varsity matches their first four years of competition, dropped to 5-2-3 this season, 4-1 in the conference. Two of the ties were actual penalty kick wins, including a night earlier against Litchfield.

Carlinville, now 11-1, 6-0 in the conference, has a shot at the SCC title outright, but in all likelihood will need a win next Thursday at Roxana, who is the only other unbeaten team left in the conference.

Carlinville 0, Jersey 0

At Jerseyville, the Cavaliers outshot the Panthers 15-1 but came up with a scoreless tie Friday in a makeup contest.

The Cavies are 11-1-1 on the season. Jersey had eight fouls to one for Carlinville, and the Cavaliers had 14 corner kicks to none for Jersey.

Carlinville heads to Litchfield Tuesday. The Cavaliers are also the top seed in the upcoming regional tournament at Loveless Park in Carlinville.

The Cavies will play Tuesday, May 8 against the North Mac-Gillespie winner at 4:30 p.m. The winner advances to the Friday, May 11 regional championship at 5 p.m. against Litchfield or Auburn.

The winner heads to Decatur Lutheran and the sectional on May 16 against the Meridian Regional winner.