Cavaliers fare well in indoor state track meet

BLOOMINGTON (March 29, 2018) – The Illinois Top Times indoor state track meet for Class 1A took place Friday at Bloomington.

The Carlinville Cavaliers had a successful trip, led by a second place finish in the girls’ pole vault by junior Emma Smith.

Smith, and Tri-Valley freshman Windsor Roberts both cleared 12-feet, with Roberts having less misses thus winning the state title.

Rory Drew, sophomore from Carlinville, ran in the 400-meter dash and finished 17th overall with a time of 1:03.68.

On the boys side, there were four Cavies who placed in the top six at state.

Senior Jason Landon ran the 800-meters in a time of 2:00.61 to place fifth in the meet, which was won by Rockford Christian junior Riley Wells at 1:58.89.

Carlinville’s 4 x 400 meter relay team of Jason Landon, Jacob Landon, Briley Roper and Tyler Hughes placed fifth with a time of 3:36.89. Rockford Christian won in a time of 3:36.17.

Boys triple jump action had Carlinville senior Max Rogers finishing fifth at state at 41-feet-7.5 inches. The event was won by Shiloh sophomore Ramsey Hunt at 44-feet-one inch.

In the high jump, junior Michael Douglas cleared six-feet-one to tie for sixth place in Class 1A.

In the pole vault, Carlinville sophomore Isaac Daugherty cleared 12-feet-six inches to tie for sixth place overall. Williamsville junior Cameron Witts won by clearing 15-feet.

When the weather clears, the track teams will begin the outdoor portion of the season. Tuesday’s scheduled meet in Hillsboro was canceled due to weather. Carlinville is slated to travel to Greenville on Saturday.