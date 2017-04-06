Cavaliers fall at Vandalia, 3-0

The Carlinville baseball team got in their first game in nine days on Friday at Vandalia.

The host Vandals limited the Cavies to just two hits in a 3-0 victory in the conference opener.

Carlinville (1-4, 0-1) had several other games postponed due to inclement weather, including Monday’s home opener against Staunton. The Cavies will try again on Wednesday in Bunker Hill. The home opener is now tentatively set for Friday against Greenville.

The Vandals put up a run in the bottom of the third inning. Marcus Zimmerman singled, stole second, coming around to score on a passed ball to make it 1-0.

CHS pitcher Jake Hannig kept the Vandals at bay for most of the day, but Vandalia was able to push across two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning for insurance purposes.

With two outs, Garrett McNary walked and Alec Schroeder singled. Both would score on a double by Blake Morrison.

The Cavaliers were held to infield singles by Hannig in the first inning and Kyle Dixon in the seventh.

Hannig struck out seven and walked three, allowing just four hits and three runs, two earned, over six innings.

Richie Well was a bit better for Vandalia, striking out eight, walking two and pitching a two-hit shutout.

Zimmerman had two of the Vandal four hits. Vandalia improved to 2-1, 1-0 in the South Central Conference.